TJ Maxx, Sierra Trading Post coming to Silverthorne

The building at 297 Summit Place will change from OfficeMax to TJ Maxx and Sierra. The change will include site improvements.

Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

SILVERTHORNE — A building that is currently sitting half empty, half occupied by an OfficeMax in the Silverthorne Summit Place Shopping Center soon will feature a TJ Maxx, Sierra (formerly Sierra Trading Post) and other building updates. OfficeMax is expected to close by the end of the year.

Kentro Group, the owner of the building, plans to update the facade, install a sidewalk, plant new landscaping, remove two sets of stairs, install new light fixtures and build a dumpster enclosure.

The project was approved by Silverthorne Town Council on July 22.

Chris Viscardi of Kentro Group wrote in an email that the group expects to start construction during the third quarter of 2020 and is planning to have the work completed and potentially open the stores by summer 2021. Kentro Group also developed and owns the Kum & Go at Lusher Court and Summit Boulevard in Frisco.

“The current building is outdated and in need of capital improvements, aesthetically and structurally,” Viscardi wrote. “Also, the development’s fundamentals are strong: It matches retailer’s interest through its central Silverthorne location combined with a regional customer draw. This enables us to reach out to and attract high-quality retailers, including TJ Maxx and Sierra Trading Post.”

Viscardi added that he feels the inventory of the new stores will enhance the existing goods offered in the area.

Silverthorne Town Manager Ryan Hyland explained that the building used to be the local City Market before it moved further up U.S. Highway 6 to Dillon. The building at 297 Summit Place was constructed around the early 1980s. Since the relocation of the grocery store, OfficeMax and other commercial businesses have occupied the space, but part of the building has been vacant for nearly a decade.

Hyland said he thinks the new store brands are a good fit for the community.

“I think everybody’s excited to see that building revitalized both from a tenant perspective and from an architectural perspective,” Hyland said.