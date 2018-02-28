Tony Buettner with the Blue Zones Project speaks in Breckenridge for The Longevity Project (video)

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, the Summit Daily News presented speaker Tony Buettner, with the Blue Zones Project, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. More than 300 people attended "The Longevity Project" event, which also featured a Q&A session with health experts.

To find the path to long life and health, the Blue Zones team study the world's "Blue Zones," communities whose elders live with vim and vigor to record-setting age. Buettner's presentation focused on common diet and lifestyle habits that keep people in the world's Blue Zones spry past age 100.

The Longevity Project was a four-part series featured weekly in the Summit Daily News, focusing on topics such as longevity, health challenges and senior living in the mountains. Click here to find all the stories and videos on our Longevity Project page.

As part of the presentation, the Summit Daily News presented a video showcasing the High Country’s “super seniors,” and their views on the secrets to a long life. Watch the video here:

More videos can be found with each of The Longevity Project stories.

Part 1: Why do residents of Colorado's mountain towns live longer than anyone else in the U.S.?

Part 2: How do Colorado's long-lived mountain towns stack up to the rest of the world?

Part 3: Despite nation-leading longevity, Colorado mountain communities face significant health challenges

Part 4: Colorado mountain towns struggle to accommodate a surge of seniors