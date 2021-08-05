 Top 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics photos of the day: Thursday, August 5, 2021 | SummitDaily.com
Top 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics photos of the day: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Staff report

The best photos from the Summer Olympics on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

The athletes from the men's decathlon pose for a picture on the Olympic rings at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Morry Gash
Anzhelika Terliuga of Ukraine, reacts after winning against Wen Tzu-yun of Taiwan in the women's kumite -55kg semifinal bout for Karate at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Vincent Thian
United States's Jrue Holiday (12), right, and Australia's Patty Mills (5) fight for the ball during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Eray Samdan of Turkey, left, and Naoto Sago of Japan compete in the men's kumite -67kg elimination round for Karate at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Vincent Thian
Athletes compete in the track cycling men's omnium tempo race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Izu, Japan.
AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Bettina Plank of Austria, right, and Anzhelika Terliuga of Ukraine compete in the women's kumite -55kg elimination round for Karate at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Vincent Thian
Hansle Parchment, of Jamaica, wins the men's 110-meter hurdles final past Grant Holloway, of the United States, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Lisa Carrington of New Zealand competes in the women's Kayak single 500m semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
Perrine Delacour, of France, covers her head with a towel on the first hole during the second round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan.
AP Photo/Andy Wong
Australia's Flynn Andrew Ogilvie (22) dives to steal the ball from Belgium's Arthur Van Doren (4) during the men’s gold medal field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/John Locher
Anthony Zambrano, of Colombia, reacts after his second place finish in the final of the men's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Angelica Bengtsson, of Sweden, competes in the final of the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Cherif Younosse, of Qatar, returns a shot during a men's beach volleyball semifinal match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Felipe Dana
United States' Megan Rapinoe kneels prior to the women's bronze medal soccer match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Kashima, Japan.
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara
April Ross, left, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate winning a women's beach volleyball semifinal match against Switzerland at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

