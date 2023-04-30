Top 5 most-read stories last week:

Riders head up and down the slopes during the 34th Arapahoe Basin Enduro on April 12. Recent storms have bolstered local snowpacks that had recently dropped below their 30-year median.

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from April 23-29.

Disagreement seemed inevitable, as U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is a polarizing figure .

But Dolores School District Superintendent Reece Blincoe didn’t think the issue would linger for as long as it has or turn quite as sour for his small community in rural, southwest Colorado.

Blincoe, a principal and other officials have been under fire for weeks from a group of parents angry and concerned that the district invited Boebert to speak to several hundred students at Dolores Middle & High School last month for a civics discussion that turned somewhat political.

— The Denver Post

A Denver-area man notorious for controversial social media stunts and snowmobile-related offenses is now facing assault charges after an incident in unincorporated Summit County in March.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that David Lesh reportedly assaulted another snowmobiler near the Spring Creek Trailhead a little before 1 p.m. on March 25. The snowmobiler sustained injuries to the head and neck and captured the alleged assault on his GoPro camera.

When deputies arrived on scene that night, Lesh was no longer in the area, the release states. Witnesses also confirmed the assault, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and deputies obtained the video footage.

On April 17, an arrest warrant for second-degree assault, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, was issued for Lesh’s arrest, the release states. He reportedly turned himself in to the Glendale Police Department days later and was released on a $7,500 bond.

— Ryan Spencer

A bankrupt and unbuilt condo complex in Dillon that would-be residents have sunk millions of dollars into is slowly wasting away, worth far less than what its developer claims and likely cannot be completed, according to a company that wants to take it over.

Michigan-based Porritt Group, which purchased the debt of Uptown 240 last year and estimates it is now owed about $9.5 million and counting, is painting a bleak picture of the distressed project’s present and future as it asks the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to let it foreclose.

Cheered on by Dillon town leaders, Uptown 240’s developers broke ground on the 80-unit complex in 2019, but it floundered financially for several years before they declared bankruptcy in February. Only the foundation has been built and that will need to be replaced.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for May 2 at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Denver.

— BusinessDen

A Summit County woman is dead after her husband reportedly backed into her with his vehicle on Friday, April 21.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bradley Wilson, 66, on a charge of vehicular homicide, a felony, after he called 911 to report he had backed over his wife, according to a Monday news release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson told deputies his wife had been walking behind the vehicle as he was pulling out of his driveway, the release states.

Law enforcement officers reportedly responded to the home on Braddock Drive, which is north of Breckenridge in unincorporated Summit County, around 10:10 a.m.

The preliminary investigation found Wilson was under the influence of alcohol, prescription medication or both, the Sheriff’s Office said in its release.

— Ryan Spencer

After sustaining its snowpack at above-average levels through most of the winter and early spring, Summit County saw its most significant dip last week, plunging levels below the 30-year median.

While some snowpack in the Blue River Basin reached as high as 120% of the average this year, consistent warm weather and dry conditions caused it to decline about a week earlier than its historic peak, which is April 18, according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture.

As of April 23, the snowpack was at 99% of the median, though it has begun to rebound since its decline the week before. A spring storm brought additional snow to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday with more arriving on Friday.

— Robert Tann