Top 5 most-read stories last week:

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from June 18-24.

For more than 100 years, a small cabin stood on a steep, tree-covered mountainside in Keystone Gulch.

When the 12-by-18 foot structure was first built in the early 1900s, it housed miners who would crawl into tight tunnels built into the hillside in search of gold, silver and other precious ores.

Abandoned for decades, the Rainbow Mine cabin captured the imagination of at least a few of the hikers who stumbled upon it in the forest. Then, last fall, the U.S. Forest Service removed the roof and walls of the cabin, leaving little more than a foundation where the building once stood.

Forest Service officials claim that they consulted adequately with the State Historic Preservation Office. But the State Historic Preservation Office has indicated that it had not signed an agreement approving the Forest Service to tear down the cabin, which was determined to be eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

— Ryan Spencer

At the request of the U.S. Postal Service, tow trucks removed 12 vehicles from the Dillon Post Office parking lot during a concert at the Dillon Amphitheater, Thursday, June 22, according to the towing company that did the work.

Dillon Town Manager Nathan Johnson said “several individuals” have come into town hall or the police department to discuss the towing. But the U.S. Postal Service, not the town, ordered the towing, he said.

From the town’s understanding, Johnson added, the U.S. Postal Service is exempt from the new Colorado state law that requires towing companies to give a 24-hour written notice before removing vehicles.

— Ryan Spencer

Summit County’s snowpack is at 273% of the 30-year median, but clear skies and warm weather could change that as a southwest flow brings dry air into Colorado’s High Country.

Last year’s snowpack dried up by June 17, and it typically evaporates or runs off by June 20 each year, according to SNOTEL snowpack station data for the Blue River basin, which includes all of Summit County. This year’s levels are the best the county has seen in four years.

Friday’s storms brought snow to the summits of peaks and high-Alpine areas in Breckenridge, but the flurries will likely be the last boost to the area’s snowpack until next water year, which typically begins in late August.

— Andrew Maciejewski

A section of the Blue River will be closed to all watercraft from the Dillon Reservoir to about Mile Marker 111, near Boulder Creek, Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said Monday, June 19, due to a downed tree across the entire river.

At least three rafts have already crashed into the tree, FitzSimons said, adding that no one was injured. He called the downed tree a “life-threatening strainer” and cited the Sheriff’s authority under Colorado law to close the river for safety reasons.

Charlie Stubblefield, the owner of the towing company Mountain Recovery, was later able to help officials tow the log from the Blue River on Wednesday, June 21.

— Ryan Spencer

Those traveling on Interstate 70 who may pass people using the express lanes, or drive in the lane when it’s closed, will soon be held accountable, according to a news release from Colorado Department of Transportation.

As of Wednesday, June 21, both westbound and eastbound drivers who improperly use the I-70 Mountain Express Lanes will get warnings. Violations include using lanes when closed, weaving across the solid yellow lines and driving in the lanes with an oversized vehicle.

The warnings will extend for a 30-day grace period. Beginning July 21, travelers will be fined for violations.

— Summit Daily staff