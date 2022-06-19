Top 5 most-read stories last week: Airbnb report, new restaurants, Republican candidates for governor

Bluebird Market, the new food market hall in Silverthorne, is pictured Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Airbnb and HR&A Advisors, a real estate and economic development consulting firm, released a study detailing short-term rentals’ impact on five counties in Colorado: Summit, Grand, Eagle, Pitkin and Routt.

In the study, researchers noted that in Colorado, about 30% of visitors opt to use short-term rentals, and over half of visitors who use short-term rentals are staying in Summit County. Across all five counties, short-term rentals supported 14,700 jobs, directly and indirectly. Over 13,000 of those jobs were directly created by the short-term rental industry, and those jobs generated $599 million in wages in total.

Other key findings included that over 5 million visitors stayed in the counties studied, and short-term rental visitors spent approximately $1 billion in mountain communities. Most of those visitors, about 37%, stayed specifically in Summit County, where visitors spent about $40,000 per permanent resident.

Some of Summit County’s beloved eateries have made changes, and fresh faces have been added.

The long-running and renowned Breckenridge breakfast spot the Blue Moose, has recently come under new ownership. Gyros Delish, which has been in business since 2018, has only recently adopted a permanent address for the food trailer. And Leigh Davison, originally from Kansas City, is set to open her third branch of Lucky Bird at Bluebird Market in Silverthorne in the near future.

A Summit County resident was arrested Saturday, May 28, on felony charges related to allegations of sexual assault to minors, according to court records.

Indiana Blake, 20, is facing two Class 4 felony charges of sexual assault on a child and two Class 3 felony counts of “sexual assault on a child patterns” charges, according to a warrant for arrest upon affidavit document.

In the affidavit in support of an arrest warrant, several minors allege Blake sexually assaulted them. Locations of Blake’s residences included Frisco and areas of unincorporated Summit County, but exact addresses were redacted in the affidavit filed in court.

The affidavit states that none of the children nor their parents were aware Blake was a registered sex offender.

Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl are the two Republican gubernatorial candidates facing off in the June 28 primary for a chance to unseat Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in November.

Lopez, 58, is a former Democrat who served two terms as the mayor of Parker in the 1990s. He became a Republican during his mayoral tenure.

Ganahl, 55, is a University of Colorado regent. She was elected to her at-large seat in 2016 and is the only statewide elected Republican in Colorado.

Summit Fire & EMS announced the deaths of Hunter and Olivia McCaulou, children of former firefighter Kristy McCauluo. The two died June 3 in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Montana.

A car struck the ATV while traveling through an intersection of a county road and a highway, a release from Summit Fire & EMS said, and the driver of the ATV was hospitalized and released.

Kristy McCaulo served during the 1990s and early 2000s when Summit Fire & EMS became the combined agency it is today, the statement said.

Donations to the family can be sent to the “Hunter and Olivia Benefit” at the Altana Federal Credit Union at 3212 Central Avenue, Billings, MO, 59102.

