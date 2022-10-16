Top 5 most-read stories last week: Amy Schumer’s skit, Bright Health pulls out of Colorado and President Biden visits the High Country

A screenshot from the “Inside Amy Schumer” sketch “Colorado.” The sketch has prompted feedback from industry partners and its other contacts at the Colorado Tourism Office, according to the state office’s communications manager.

A comedy sketch promoting the wonders of Colorado — including (and especially) access to safe, legal abortion services — will premiere on Oct. 20 as part of the new season of “Inside Amy Schumer,” Paramount+ announced.

“Whatever kind of experience you’re looking for, you can find it here, in Colorado,” says comic, writer and actor Amy Schumer in the two-and-a-half minute video, which was released Sept. 28 to promote Season 5 of her sketch series.

The “Colorado” sketch, as it’s officially called, has prompted feedback from industry partners and its other contacts at the Colorado Tourism Office, according to the state office’s communications manager. She declined to identify them, but said the office had not gotten public calls about the sketch.

— The Denver Post

Andrea Sansone was riding in the car back to Golden in August after becoming the first person ever, man or woman, to climb 12 14ers in 24 hours. She just wanted to sip on that elusive cocktail of elation and exhaustion. But her partner, Andrew Hamilton, couldn’t help himself. He suggested another challenge.

Hey, he said, turning to her from the driver’s seat. What about summiting all the 14ers in Nolan’s 14?

Sansone couldn’t believe it. Only three hours had passed since completing a feat that would finally give her some real respect among the supportive, but persnickety, cult of extreme endurance athletes. Couldn’t she just enjoy that?

Well, no, Hamilton argued, she was in incredible shape and he believed in her. His faith was rewarded: A month later, she broke the women’s speed record for Nolan’s 14, giving her a third record obscure to the general public but revered in the endurance world.

— The Colorado Sun

On Oct. 11, Bright Health announced it was pulling out of Colorado and eight other states , meaning the health insurance provider is no longer offering its affordable individual and group plans to consumers in the High Country and across the state.

Those that are insured by a Peak Health-sponsored plan include 1,760 Summit County individuals, though there are 6,400 individuals across the High Country who are covered by a Bright Health plan through Peak Health.

All of these individuals will be covered by Bright Health through the year’s end . But they will need to choose a new health insurance plan through the Connect for Health Colorado health insurance marketplace during the upcoming open enrollment period, which starts Nov. 1.

— Jenna deJong

With packed parking lots, cars lining the frontage roads as well as safety concerns and sustainability goals to consider, the Vail Town Council approved changes to its parking rates and passes ahead of the 2022-23 ski season.

“Parking is not easy,” said Greg Hall, the town’s director of public works and transportation, at the Sept. 20 Town Council meeting, adding that it touches on the town’s four focus areas of community, economics, experience and environmental sustainability.

“It’s always a balancing act and there’s no winners and losers, it’s really compromise all the way through,” he added.

Over the past four ski seasons, the town has seen an increase in the number of overflow days on the South Frontage Road. In the 2021-22 season, this overflow parking was used 53 days — up from 35 days in the 2020-21 and 2018-19 seasons. However, in order to align with the agreements it has with the Colorado Department of Transportation as well as its climate action goals, the town is aiming to only utilize this parking for 15 days in the upcoming season.

— Vail Daily

Air Force 1 landed in Eagle County on around 11:45 a.m. Oct. 12, for President Joe Biden to designate Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range as a national monument.

Leaders across the Western Slope commended the Camp Hale — Continental Divide National Monument designation. Rep. Joe Neguse told the Summit Daily that the executive order was an “incredible milestone” for stakeholders who have spent years working toward the designation, from local governments to environmental advocates to veterans and their families.

“I couldn’t be more excited that the president has decided to take this step to protect Camp Hale and honor and commemorate its storied legacy in terms of the work of the service of the 10th Mountain Division that trained there during World War II,” Neguse said. “I am equally excited about the announcement that he has made regarding the protection of the Thompson Divide, which is an incredibly important and pristine part of our state that merits protection.”

— Eliza Noe