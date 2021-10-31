Top 5 most-read stories last week: booster shots, short-term rentals and ski area staffing

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

According to a news release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, those who received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are at a higher risk for COVID-19 can now receive their booster shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those who are 65 and older, residents in long-term care facilities and those ages 18-64 with underlying health conditions — plus those who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they work or live — get the Moderna booster. Those who originally got the Moderna vaccine should wait at least six months after their second dose before receiving a booster.

Booster doses are also recommended for anyone age 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pfizer booster shots were approved in September.

Summit County’s short-term rental conversion program has been a hot topic ever since Summit County Housing Director Jason Dietz first suggested the idea during a Summit Board of County Commissioners work session during the summer.

Since the program’s infancy, the topic has generated a lot of buzz, especially from property managers, who were initially skeptical about the program. Now, some of them say they’re pleased with how the program has come together.

Toby Babich, president of the Summit Area Alliance of Vacation Rental Managers and owner of Breckenridge Resort Managers, said he is pleased to see there are a few different phases of the program and a varying degree of incentives depending on the lease length and number of bedrooms.

He also noted that the unknown long-term funding is reason to worry and that the county will likely need to develop some kind of long-term incentive to keep the program running.

It seems that there are no businesses immune to Summit County’s labor challenges: Restaurants have been forced to close early because of limited staff, Summit Stage is cutting back its service as it struggles to staff up and some entities are prioritizing which routes will get plowed first with drivers hard to come by.

As the rest of the county struggles to maintain a large enough workforce to keep the community running, all eyes are on how the local ski areas are planning to tackle labor challenges and housing for their seasonal staff.

Loveland Ski Area is working on securing additional units for its staff in advance of the season by master leasing the former Bearadise Motel in Idaho Springs. The motel will house about 30 of the resort’s employees.

A total of 16 current and former Vail Resorts employees have joined a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that the company violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, as well as state labor laws in Colorado and eight other states.

The lawsuit was first filed December 2020 in Colorado District Court on behalf of current or former employees at Beaver Creek Resort.

The complaint includes allegations of the company failing to pay employees for all hours worked as well as for overtime hours, meals, rest periods and training.

The lawsuit is currently postponed and has yet to receive conditional certification for class or “collective action” status.

The town of Breckenridge has received 121 complaints about short-term rentals this year, and as the town continues to make changes to its rental policies, it’s looking to be more proactive in enforcing regulations.

Of the complaints the town received this year, 78 were related to noise, 17 were related to parking, nine were related to trash and 17 were classified as nuisances, which include any complaints not concerning parking, noise or trash.

Brian Waldes, Breckenridge’s director of finance, said the town has implemented new ways to address concerns about short-term rentals over the past few years. He said it started with making sure rental owners are licensed and that their licenses are posted in their advertisements.

