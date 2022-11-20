Top 5 most-read stories last week: Capping short-term rentals, winter weather and a new book’s take on Copper Mountain and Frisco

A full moon is seen from Summit Cove. Recent colder temperatures have allowed some local ski areas to increase snowmaking operations and open up new terrain faster than anticipated.

Andrew Greene/Courtesy photo

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

Colin Clancy lived vicariously through stories when he was young, and he hopes to share a similar sense of adventure with his debut novel.

The Utah-based writer will release “Ski Bum” in December, and the setting takes many cues from his time spent in Summit County — specifically Frisco and Copper Mountain Resort.

He started out skiing in his school’s ski club, going out once a week on the icy hills of Michigan at night. Clancy said it cost $8 for a lift ticket and they’d ski lap after lap until last chair. His friend’s family also had a cottage in Crystal Mountain in northern Michigan where he would spend weekends.

— Jefferson Geiger

There’s nothing ski areas love more than unexpected snow mixed with frigid temperatures. Not only does that create ideal skiing and riding conditions — making guests happy — but it also allows the ski areas to make a significant jump on its snowmaking operations.

“I think we were all very pleasantly surprised with the snow that came through this week,” said Sara Lococo, senior communications manager at Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort. “It’s a good reminder that forecasts can change and can surprise you for the better.”

From Sunday night, Nov. 13, through Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, Summit County’s four ski areas saw about a foot of powder blanketing the slopes, and subfreezing temperatures also allowed the ski areas to create snow around the clock.

— Cody Jones

By Election Day, Nov. 8, 65% of Summit County voters cast ballots for Stacey Nell to lead the Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. However, the county is now searching for her replacement now that Nell has accepted a full-time position with the town of Frisco.

“This is an unusual situation,” Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence said. “This is rare.”

Frisco town officials issued a news release Nov. 15 announcing that Nell will be Frisco’s next town clerk and the town manager’s assistant. Until the news release, Lawrence said she didn’t know Nell had accepted another job.

Nell has served as Summit County’s chief deputy clerk and recorder since 2017. She announced her campaign to run for the clerk and recorder’s seat in March 2022 and won last week, receiving about 35% more votes than her opponent, Kay Robinson.

— Eili Wright

Up to 8 inches of snow could have fallen in the mountains between noon Nov. 17 and 9 a.m. Nov. 18, according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.

Most of the snow was expected to fall on mountain tops in the Mosquito, Tenmile and Gore ranges, with lower snow totals expected for towns in Summit County’s valleys. Meteorologists said Frisco could have seen up to 1 inch of snow accumulation Thursday and another 1-2 inches by Friday morning.

The spell of single digit lows and wind chills below zero will continue. On Thursday wind chill values will be minus 13 for many towns in Summit County as strong winds associated with the storm roll in from the west.

— Andrew Maciejewski

The Summit Board of County Commissioners has decided to cap short-term rental licenses in unincorporated Summit County, which means areas outside of town limits.

In October, commissioners received short-term rental regulation suggestions made by planning commissions from each of Summit County’s four basins — Ten Mile, Snake River, Upper Blue and Lower Blue. The responses suggested that there should be a cap on short-term rentals.

By the end of the October meeting, commissioners agreed that the cap should be applied per basin.

— Eili Wright