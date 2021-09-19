Top 5 most-read stories last week: Colorado laws, short-term rental caps and moratoriums

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

More than 160 new Colorado laws took effect Sept. 7, including one that automatically adds a discounted state parks pass to most new or renewed vehicle registrations.

An annual state parks pass normally costs $80, but starting in 2023, SB21-249 tacks on a vehicle-registration fee — a still-undetermined amount but no more than $40 — for the “Keep Colorado Wild Pass.”

Residents registering passenger motor vehicles, lightweight trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles can opt out of the fee if they choose, and Coloradans who can’t afford the fee will have the option for a reduced rate.

— Denver Post

Breckenridge isn’t the only local entity that is restricting short-term rental licenses. Summit County’s temporary short-term rental license moratorium took effect Sept. 17, effectively putting a ban on new licenses in unincorporated areas of the county for the next 90 days.

The county began seriously considering a short-term rental license moratorium during a Summit Board of County Commissioners’ work session meeting on Sept. 7. Up until this point, the county has largely dragged its feet in capping or banning short-term rental licenses, mainly due to pushback from the short-term rental community. But during the meeting on Sept. 7, officials noted that a moratorium of some sort could give staff the bandwidth to focus on other strategies that could curb the issues the community faces with a lack of affordable and attainable workforce housing.

Summit County Senior Planner Jessica Potter described the new move as a “a pause on what we’re already doing.”

— Jenna deJong

The Breckenridge Town Council voted unanimously on first reading to pass an ordinance capping the number of nonexempt short-term rental licenses at 2,200, following nearly five hours of public comment overwhelmingly against the move.

The town also received more than 450 emails for public comment, which were shared with Town Council. Council members said they were receptive and understanding of the concerns expressed by property owners and noted that this is just the first step, with exemptions and incentives to continue being discussed.

— Lindsey Toomer

The Uptown 240 development in Dillon is once again showing signs of life, but there’s still no concrete timeline for when the luxury condominium complex will be completed.

Developers broke ground on the site in June 2019 as part of an Ottoborgo family project that included the demolition of the family’s restaurant, Adriano’s Bistro & Deli, and the erection of the new condominiums in its place. The initial construction timeline had the complex opening its doors to residents earlier this summer, but a loss of financing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down work in April 2020.

There have since been rumblings that an agreement with a new financial backer was close and that construction could start back up.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Owners of short-term rentals in unincorporated Summit County will need to switch their permits over to licenses before the end of the month.

According to a blog post from the county, all permits issued before July 1 must be converted to a license before Sept. 30. If a permit has an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2021, then owners will also need to submit a $75 fee to keep their license active for the next year.

— Jenna deJong