Top 5 most-read stories last week: construction site death, Highway 9 crash and Breckenridge Ski Resort opens

Emergency crews on Tuesday, Nov. 16, work to recover the body of a person who was killed in an accidental burial at a construction site at 206 Sallie Barber Road near Breckenridge.

A person was killed after being buried in a construction site accident near Breckenridge on Tuesday, Nov. 16, according to officials. Another individual was partially buried but was uninjured in the incident.

At about 4:15 p.m., firefighters with the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District responded to a call at 206 Sallie Barber Road in unincorporated Summit County, just off Baldy Road east of Breckenridge. A contractor was installing utilities for a new housing development at the site when a trench collapsed and buried two individuals, according to the fire district.

One person was only partially buried, and other workers on scene and community members in the immediate area were able to dig them out uninjured, according to Red, White & Blue Chief Jim Keating.

The Summit County community this week is mourning the death of 3-year-old Elli Goodman, who died at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora on Tuesday, Nov. 16, after suffering severe injuries in a head-on crash near Alma earlier this month.

On Nov. 9, Michelle Goodman was driving her three children from Colorado Springs to meet their father, Matt Gales, at their new home in Breckenridge when a vehicle traveling south on Colorado Highway 9 crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with the Goodmans’ car, according to an incident report by Colorado State Patrol.

Elli was flown to a Children’s Hospital campus in Aurora with severe brain and spine injuries. The two other children in the car received less serious injuries.

“Elli was something special,” family friend Stephanie Strauss said. “She had just this beautiful smile, beautiful eyes and just the kindest spirit.”

A Breckenridge family was involved in a serious car crash on Colorado Highway 9 near Alma earlier this week, according to an incident report from the Colorado State Patrol. A total of five individuals were injured in the crash, including two young children.

At about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9, a Chevy Silverado traveling southbound on Highway 9 crossed into the northbound lane near mile marker 72, just north of Alma, and collided head on with a Honda Pilot, according to the report.

The driver of the Chevy, a 37-year-old man from Colorado Springs, suffered serious injuries and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

Windy weather and warm waffles was the scene the morning of opening day Nov. 12 at Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 8. The resort’s 60th anniversary kicked off with the BreckConnect Gondola spinning at 8 a.m. followed by the Colorado SuperChair and 5-Chair firing up at 8:30 to give guests about 50 acres of terrain on the 4 O’Clock and Springmeier trails.

For Shawn Daws, the day began even earlier. He arrived at the base around 5:15 a.m. to be on the first chair of the Colorado SuperChair. The shuttle driver and river guide works nights so he can ride each day, yet the day was his first of the season.

“It’s my backyard, and I love it,” Daws said. “I love this mountain. It’s the best mountain.”

At first, it seemed no business was safe from Summit County’s labor challenges. Restaurants, retail stores, transit operations and even the homebuilding industry have all expressed frustrations and worries about the lack of applicants.

But a few companies are singing a different tune.

Phillips Armstrong is the founder and operating partner of Destination Hospitality, which owns Aurum Food & Wine Breckenridge and The Carlin. Armstrong’s company owns a total of six restaurants, most of which are fine dining experiences. He says that it is now part of the company’s culture to expect a certain level of poise and professionalism from workers, which he believes works in their favor.

Between the six restaurants, Destination Hospitality employs about 150 people, and 25 of those are employed at Aurum in Breckenridge. The company is opening a new Aurum location in Aspen, so it has more positions open than usual. But not counting this new eatery, the company is currently hiring for 15 positions, only one of which is in Breckenridge.

Armstrong did note that since his company is larger, there is more opportunity for growth, which might not be the case at a mom and pop shop.

