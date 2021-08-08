Top 5 most-read stories last week: COVID-19 cases on the rise, amenity club regulations and mushroom foraging

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

As the delta variant makes its way through communities across the nation and state of Colorado, officials are urgently encouraging individuals to get vaccinated and say that everyone, including vaccinated individuals, should now be wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. Among those spreading the new message is Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland.

During a Summit County Board of Health meeting on Friday, July 30, Wineland gave an update about the risk of the virus in the community. In general, Wineland warned that the delta variant is likely the main strain present both in the community and the state, and despite the county’s 78% vaccination rate, the variant is causing an increase in cases, including breakthrough cases.

Wineland said the resort communities are experiencing an increase in cases more so than the rest of the state, and Summit County’s rate is increasing at a higher rate than others.

— Jenna deJong

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday, Aug. 2, warned Coloradans to brace for a worsening COVID-19 situation driven by spread of the more contagious delta variant, which has led in recent days to a spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state.

“We expect it to get worse before it gets better,” Polis said during a news conference at the governor’s mansion in downtown Denver.

Polis’ somber, disappointed tone comes after weeks of falling coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Colorado. He said that the virus has thrown the state another curveball and that it’s “tough to face another peak when we thought that the last peak was behind us.”

— Colorado Sun

The Breckenridge Town Council unanimously passed an ordinance regulating amenity clubs at resort properties on first reading at its meeting Tuesday, July 27.

The ordinance would modify the town code to include a definition for recreation and leisure amenity clubs and restrict non-overnight guest use should it pass on second reading at the Aug. 15 Town Council meeting.

The town has described amenity clubs as fee-based day use of amenity areas intended for overnight guests at resort properties, and the Town Council picked up the topic over a year ago following the East Peak 8 development proposal.

— Lindsey Toomer

It’s mushroom season. Mushroom foraging is a unique way to spend time outside, and while it takes more research and preparation than your average trail outing, it’s a hobby worth digging into.

Adam Bianchi, district ranger for the Dillon Ranger District, explained that you need to obtain a permit from the Forest Service to gather mushrooms. The permit is free and valid for a calendar year, and it can be acquired at the Dillon Ranger Station at 680 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne. There are no prerequisites for getting a permit.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

As you rub your neck from the public-health whiplash that occurred this week when federal officials recommended that many people vaccinated against the coronavirus go back to wearing masks, consider this dizzying detail:

Residents of some of the most-vaccinated counties in Colorado — the places that state officials have lauded as doing the best job in working to stop the virus — are now being urged to resume donning that most prominent of pandemic precautions. Residents of some of the least-vaccinated counties in Colorado are not.

This seemingly incongruous scenario is due to the pandemic taking yet another surprising turn in Colorado.

— Colorado Sun