Top 5 most-read stories last week: Empty egg shelves, crashes, buses and a found dog

Kyle Aprill reunites with his 12-year-old dog Capone after finding him caught in the bushes in the Dillon Reservoir following two nights of searching.

Kyle Aprill/Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza , a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.

He also pointed to a new state law requiring that all eggs sold in grocery stores and produced on Colorado farms be cage-free. As demand for cage-free eggs skyrockets after the mandate took effect on Jan. 1, “that’s adding to the problem,” said Scarborough, who uses the free-range and pasture-raised approaches. “There’s not that many people who’ve been doing cage-free eggs.”

— The Denver Post

PARK CITY — Ken Block, a Parkite, professional rally driver and a co-founder of DC Shoes, died in a snowmobile accident in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Monday. He was 55.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was in the Mill Hollow area riding a snowmobile up a steep slope when the machine landed on top of him after upending. He was reportedly riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred. Block was pronounced dead at the scene. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will decide the official cause of death.

Josh Probst of the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said there weren’t indications of high-marking, which is when snowmobilers attempt to ride up a steep slope and back down without getting stuck or flipping over. Probst added he wanted to be careful until he had more information on the accident report, but he passed on some general warnings about snowmobiling after heavy snowfall.

— Park Record

When Frisco resident Kyle Aprill let his 12-year-old dog Capone out Sunday, Jan. 8, as he was winding down for the night, he thought nothing of it.

But after an hour passed — and then two — the panic began to set it. Soon, Aprill had launched an exhaustive search that would extend through two nights and rally the help of dozens of local volunteers, before he was finally reunited with Capone early Tuesday morning.

Aprill searched all through the night. Sometime after 3 a.m., Aprill posted to Facebook and contacted Summit Lost Pet Rescue, a local nonprofit devoted to finding lost pets and reuniting them with their owners.

Going on almost 30 hours without sleep, Aprill rested for an hour or two Tuesday morning before heading back out to continue the search. By that morning, the rescue team — as well as local animal control — had received reports of a dog whimpering somewhere near the edge of the Dillon Reservoir.

Then, from the brushy willows in the Dillon Reservoir, he heard a single bark that he said sent chills down his spine.

— Ryan Spencer

The Colorado Department of Transportation has begun a new front in its David-and-Goliath battle to reduce traffic and lower carbon emissions on Interstate 70 with the addition of a bus route from downtown Denver to Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Dubbed the Snowstang , the luxury coach bus equipped with bathrooms and Wi-Fi takes travelers from Union Station in Denver to Breckenridge Station — where skiers and snowboarders have direct access to the BreckConnect Gondola and the resort’s slopes.

Chelsea Roth, senior manager of transportation and parking for Breckenridge Ski Resort, said the program will help Breckenridge meet Vail Resorts’ goal of net-zero emissions by 2030.

— Robert Tann

A collision between two semitractor-trailers that closed a section of Interstate 70 for several hours Monday is believed to have been caused by one of the tractors losing its brakes, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The driver of the second truck suffered minor injuries in the crash, which occurred a little after 7 a.m. on the highway’s westbound lane of travel at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, Colorado State Patrol Sergeant Troy Kessler said. Those westbound lanes of travel were closed minutes after the crash and did not reopen until about 2:30 p.m.

One tractor-trailer was in the right lane when another tractor-trailer approached it from the rear, tried to pass it, but ended up rear ending it, causing the truck to roll and spill the steel it was carrying on the roadway, Kessler said.

According to social media posts from Summit Fire & EMS, Colorado State Patrol’s Hazardous-Material Unit was called for cleanup of spilled fuel. Presley Fowler, a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation, said the crash caused significant travel delays as westbound traffic had to be detoured over Loveland Pass until the road was cleared.

— Ryan Spencer



