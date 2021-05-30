Top 5 most-read stories last week: Enza’s Delicatessen opens, Burger King closes and Frisco leaders weigh emergency housing declaration

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

Enza’s Delicatessen & Market is a dream that’s over three years in the making. The brainchild of Ranay Janaes, the Italian deli is the latest restaurant to debut in Silverthorne and is being launched by the same team that brought about eateries like Sauce on the Blue, Sauce on the Maggie and Quandary Grille.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., focusing on breakfast and lunch before switching operations in the afternoon to focus on its catering business.

The menu features dishes like cinnamon apple crepes, sandwiches, cocktails, smoothies, soups, salads, flatbreads and lunch bowls with ingredients like meatballs and roasted vegetables. One of Janaes’ favorite dishes is a vegan cranberry and walnut coleslaw.

— Jenna deJong

The Burger King in Silverthorne has officially closed.

Robin Oldershaw, who owned the location with her husband, Bill, released a statement that said Burger King requires a fee to renew the franchise for the next 20 years as well as a “huge financial investment to scrap and rebuild the store.” Oldershaw’s statement declared that the couple doesn’t own the property and couldn’t make the numbers work.

— Jenna deJong

As buyers continue to snatch up homes across Colorado, an unprecedented housing crisis is unfolding. Workers are losing their rental homes as new owners or investors pay record prices move in or convert them to their work-from-anywhere homes or short-term vacation investment homes.

In Frisco, leaders are pondering an official emergency declaration as they liken the unfolding housing crisis to a devastating flood or wildfire.

“It is an emergency that is threatening our lifestyles, our local businesses and our economy,” Frisco Mayor Hunter Mortensen said. “It’s the same as if we are threatened by flood or fire.”

— The Colorado Sun

A federal judge has denied David Lesh’s last-ditch attempt to get two criminal charges dismissed for alleged illegal activity on national forest lands before the issue heads to trial.

The ruling earlier this month by U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher sets the stage for a July 22-23 trial on petty offenses charging that Lesh operated a snowmobile on a closed section of Keystone Resort and that he sold or offered to sell merchandise without authorization while at Keystone.

Lesh previously was convicted on a petty offense of operating a snowmobile in a closed area of Independence Pass near Aspen in July 2019. Unrelated charges that Lesh illegally entered Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon were dropped after it appeared photos posted by Lesh of him in the lake were contrived.

— The Aspen Times

A lawsuit has been filed against Breckenridge Grand Vacations for how it classifies its salespeople as independent contractors.

On April 30, Arthur McMahon, who was formerly employed as a salesperson with the company, filed a class action complaint and demand for a jury trial. McMahon is challenging Breckenridge Grand Vacations’ practice of classifying its salespeople as independent contractors and is seeking to recover overtime wages and benefits for time worked while employed. He is also hoping to stop the company from classifying its salespeople as independent contractors in the future.

In the complaint, McMahon alleges that the company violated the Colorado Wage Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act, which Breckenridge Grand Vacations denies.

— Jenna deJong