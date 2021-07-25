Top 5 most-read stories last week: eviction moratorium, death of longtime firefighter and Fourth Street Crossing

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

There’s already a significant labor shortage within Summit County, and the issue could get worse: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium is set to expire July 31, meaning many who have suffered from financial hardships due to the pandemic will no longer be protected from getting evicted.

The situation is compounded by the county’s lack of affordable and available housing. If these individuals cannot find other places to live, they will either become homeless or leave the community altogether. This series of issues is concerning local experts, who believe the labor shortage is already at a breaking point for the community.

“I think that this community cannot afford to lose another working family, not one more,” said Brianne Snow, executive director of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.“

— Jenna deJong

The community is mourning the loss of Daniel Bergbauer, 59, a longtime firefighter with the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District who died unexpectedly last week.

Red, White & Blue Chief Jim Keating said Bergbauer, known as “Skip” to those close to him, died suddenly at his Littleton home Tuesday, July 13. Officials believe his death was due to natural causes. For his families at home and at the fire district — and the community at large — his life leaves a lasting impact.

“No matter what it was that came to him to work on, whatever his project, he dug in,” Keating said. “That’s how he satisfied his need for knowledge, his need for data to improve things.”

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Fourth Street Crossing is slowly but surely coming together with the parking garage open and the Bluebird Market and Indigo Hotel expected to open this fall.

As Fourth Street Crossing is bringing the town of Silverthorne’s dream of a downtown area to life, the town also expects more development of the areas surrounding the project on Adams Avenue. The town owns some of the surrounding land and will look into moving its public works campus to make room for more downtown activity.

Among other improvements, the roads around the development now have street parking and curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

Silverthorne Town Manager Ryan Hyland and Assistant Town Manager Mark Leidal said adding this infrastructure furthers the downtown feel the town is looking to create.

— Lindsey Toomer

Summit County courts dismissed a lawsuit against Summit High School Principal Tim Ridder.

On June 9, Silverthorne resident Michael Hornback filed a lawsuit against Ridder seeking $250,000 in damages, saying that the school was teaching false and misleading curriculum to students related to critical race theory and claiming the teachings are “discriminatory, slanderous and are an indoctrination of young people to stereotype white people … as oppressors of non-white people.”

— Sawyer D’Argonne

The Colorado Division of Criminal Justice released its biennial report on the Impacts of Marijuana Legalization in Colorado this week, a comprehensive study meant to determine how the legalization of recreational marijuana has affected crime rates, traffic safety, usage rates, hospitalizations and other topics related to the substance.

In 2013, the state Legislature passed a bill requiring the Division of Criminal Justice to conduct a study on the impacts of Amendment 64, a 2012 voter-approved measure that legalized recreational marijuana use in the state beginning in 2014.

— Sawyer D’Argonne