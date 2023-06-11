Top 5 most-read stories last week: Fatal crash, wet weather, river flows and mountain sickness

The sunset colors the clouds from a vantage point looking over the Dillon Reservoir recently. Last week Denver Water upgraded outflow projections for the reservoir from 500 cfs to 1,400 cfs.

Wieslawa Pilawska/Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from June 4-10.

A 22-year old Missouri woman died and three others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 9 in Blue River on Sunday, June 4, according to Colorado State Patrol.

A little after 7 p.m., the driver of a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 lost control, crossed into the oncoming lane of travel and collided head-on with a northbound Honda CRV, public information officer and trooper Gabriel Moltrer said the day after the crash, which occurred near milepost 81.

The driver of the Honda CRV was killed, and three passengers suffered serious injuries, Moltrer said. A 27-year-old woman, 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, all from St. Louis, Missouri, were transported to the hospital, according to Colorado State Patrol.

— Ryan Spencer

To decrease the risk of high flows, outflow from the Dillon Reservoir and into the Blue River will ramp up from 100 cubic feet per second to 400 cfs by Friday, June 9.

Denver Water, which manages water levels at Dillon Reservoir, predicted a mild runoff season in May, but higher-than-anticipated precipitation has changed the projections “dramatically,” according to an update from Denver Water.

“We have adjusted our outflow projections from 500 cubic feet per second to a peak of 1,400 cfs, and Dillon will “fill and spill” this year,” Denver Water wrote in its update.

As of Tuesday evening, Dillon Reservoir was 94% full, and outflow was reported around 100 cfs compared to an average outflow of around 640 cfs. By Friday afternoon, the outflow was just over 400 cfs. The reservoir is typically 95% full this time of year, according to Denver Water reports.

— Summit Daily staff

While the recent persistent storms may feel like monsoon season, this rain-heavy weather system is different. It’s kind of like an Oreo, and Colorado’s stuck in the middle. At least, that’s how a local meteorologist describes it.

National Weather Service meteorologist Aisha Wilkinson said you can think of the two pressure systems currently squeezing the Rocky Mountain state like the beloved chocolate cookies on either side of an Oreo’s creamy filling. But instead of the white stuff, Colorado is filling with rainy precipitation at near-historic rates.

Meteorologists had issued three flash flood watches and warnings in Summit County by Thursday, and forecasters are warning that more are on the way. On average, Dillon Reservoir typically receives around 1.34 inches of precipitation in May, but it recorded 2.62 inches of precipitation in May this year. Across the Continental Divide on the Front Range, Denver had its third-rainiest May on record, according to National Weather Service reports.

— Andrew Maciejewski

Many people are familiar with altitude sickness and the effect it has on the body, but many people often fail to realize that there is a severe form of altitude sickness that even people living at higher elevations can fall ill to.

High altitude pulmonary edema — commonly referred to as HAPE — is a more serious case of altitude sickness that, if not treated quickly or properly, can lead to death.

Due to the cases she has seen at Frisco’s Ebert Family Clinic over the last several years, Summit County’s Dr. Christine Ebert-Santos has been working diligently to make the medical and mountain community aware of the risks of high altitude pulmonary edema.

— Cody Jones

According to the travel-tip magazine, SIXT , Grand Lake has earned a new title as a travel destination – it boasts some of the bluest water in the U.S.

According to SIXT , tourists searching for the best water vacations has increased by 300% in the past year. SIXT stated they color-picked and analyzed water vacation spots across the nation to pick the top 50 bluest waterways in the U.S. Grand Lake, the largest and deepest natural lake in Colorado, came in fourth place.

— Sky-Hi News