Top 5 most-read stories last week: I-70 express lane, delta variant and wild horse roundup

After two years of construction, the Colorado Department of Transportation has opened the Westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane, which runs through the mountain corridor of Interstate 70.

The new express lane opened for testing on July 30. Tolls are being waived during the testing of the system, according to a news release.

The westbound express lane spans 12 miles from the Veterans Memorial Tunnels in Idaho Springs to the US 40 interchange. The lane will only be open during peak travel periods on weekends and holidays. At other times, the lane will serve as a shoulder to the interstate.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

The last time Summit County held a town hall about COVID-19, it was early May and the county was moving into level green. The 6-foot physical distancing rule and all capacity restrictions were removed, and the county removed its mask requirement for indoor public spaces a couple weeks later.

Shortly after, the county entered into what seemed to be a new normal: July 4 celebrations were in full swing, occupancy for short-term lodging appeared to be on the up and up, and this summer’s trail traffic is looking to have similar trends to last year.

Though this summer largely felt like the virus was no longer impacting Summit County, officials from the county’s public health department are now telling a different story. In recent weeks, the delta variant’s presence is growing, causing a spike in breakthrough and overall cases.

— Jenna deJong

The largest wild horse roundup in state history is underway in western Colorado, with helicopters chasing the animals into a trap set on land overseen by the Bureau of Land Management’s White River field office.

As of Aug. 4, the roundup had removed 303 horses over the course of nine days, making it the biggest in Colorado history. The next closest was 10 years ago in a roundup east of Colorado Highway 139 in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area, in which 276 horses were gathered, according to information provided by the bureau.

— The Vail Daily

As the Interstate 70 closure through Glenwood Canyon hits two weeks, Silverthorne is feeling the impact of travelers detouring through the town to make their way around the closure.

Silverthorne Town Manager Ryan Hyland said the detour exacerbates the need for the Colorado Department of Transportation to put energy into reconstructing Exit 205 of I-70.

— Lindsey Toomer

Summit County officials, staff and community members are continuing to work with representatives from the United States Postal Service to mitigate issues at the county’s four post offices, but the process continues to be slow going.

Earlier this summer, Summit County elected officials, staff and town managers from Frisco, Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Blue River and Dillon all signed a letter sent to representatives of the Postal Service declaring various challenges at the county’s four post office locations.

— Jenna deJong