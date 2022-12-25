Top 5 most-read stories last week: Judge Mark Thompson resigns, a chair falls off Breckenridge lift, Breck police arrest a man after holding him at gunpoint

A screenshot from a video filmed by a guest who was seated a few chairs behind the one that fell shows what the scene looked like at the Peak 8 SuperConnect lift on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Breckenridge Ski Resort moments after a skier fell to the ground.

A rider of a quad chair that detached from a Breckenridge Ski Resort lift on Thursday morning was uninjured despite a 13-foot fall, according to a statement from the resort.

A little after 10:30 a.m., a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect quad just before it reached the unloading zone, the statement said. Ski patrol responded immediately, no injuries were reported and the guest declined further care, according to the ski resort.

Breckenridge police arrested a 32-year-old Dillon man on a menacing charge Dec. 20 after he allegedly pulled a gun on another person during a road rage incident, according to a police department spokesperson.

Around 10:50 a.m., police received a report of an incident near Farmers Korner in unincorporated Summit County where one subject pulled a gun on the other, Breckenridge Police Department spokesperson Colleen Goettelman wrote in an email.

Police located the vehicle on Colorado Highway 9 near French Street and took the driver into custody around 11:30 a.m., according to the police department. A loaded firearm was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

When Sarah Pomeroy rumbles into the parking lot of Summit Cove Elementary School each morning, she brings everything she owns: her lab mix, Mack; a fake hanging plant she calls Amanda Vines; her kitchen sink, stove and mini fridge; overhead cubbies filled with clothes; and even her bed.

While many people embrace “van life” as a means of ditching the grid and waking up against a new backdrop each day or week, Pomeroy’s decision to live on wheels is driven not by freedom but necessity. Her van has become the most affordable way for her to stay in a mountain resort community where the average home price through October reached $983,458 — far beyond financial reach for an educator who earns an annual salary of about $60,000.

No one was injured or buried when two backcountry skiers triggered a large slide in the Coon Hill area Dec. 21 according to the Summit County Rescue Group.

By calling Summit County dispatch’s nonemergency line at 970-668-8600 to report the slide and that no one was buried, the “lucky” skiers did exactly the right thing, the rescue group said in a Facebook post. The skiers also reported the slide to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

A Colorado judge who threatened his stepson with an AR-15-style rifle during an argument in 2021 resigned Dec. 18.

Mark Thompson, who served as chief judge for Summit, Clear Creek, Eagle and Lake counties until he was demoted and then temporarily suspended for threatening his stepson in July 2021, resigned because of “personal circumstances,” according to resignation letters he submitted to Fifth Judicial Chief Judge Paul Dunkelman and State Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright.

The retirement will take effect Jan. 13, he wrote in the letters, obtained by The Denver Post on Dec. 20.

