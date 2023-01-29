Top 5 most-read stories last week: Marijuana impacts, manslaughter charges, school threats, terrain updates and short-term rental rules

A skier begins to traverse to Whales Tail on Peak 6 at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The signs warn of variable conditions since the high-Alpine ski run just opened recently.

Sarah McLear/Breckenridge Ski Resort

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from Jan. 22-28.

The first retail marijuana store in Steamboat Springs opened nine years ago this month, selling legalized recreational pot for adults 21 and older. Now, experts say, a higher use rate, increased potency and perceived normalization of use could be affecting the workplace.

Workers intoxicated from pot while on the job is a prevalent and dangerous nationwide problem, said Ben Cort, CEO of the Foundry Treatment Center in Steamboat and a treatment and prevention consultant. He added that workers showing up to jobs intoxicated from marijuana can lead to accidents, injuries and poor work performance.

— Steamboat Pilot & Today

The owner of a Vail construction company is facing a felony manslaughter charge related to a trench collapse in Summit County that killed a construction worker in 2021.

Peter Dillon, the owner of the now-defunct A4S LLC, surrendered to law enforcement after a warrant was issued for his arrest Jan. 24, the U.S. Department of Labor stated in a news release.

Dillon was released after posting a $7,500 cash bond Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. His next court date is Feb. 15 at the Summit County Combined Courts in Breckenridge.

— Ryan Spencer

A man is in custody Wednesday, Jan. 25 after police say he posted comments on the Summit Daily News Instagram page threatening teachers and school district staff.

The threats prompted an increased police presence at Summit County schools, which opened Wednesday, Jan. 25 with safety protocols in place. Those were lifted once the suspect was arrested later in the morning, according to the school district.

Charles Draughn, 26, of Glenwood Springs has been charged with felony menacing, misdemeanor menacing, and interference with faculty and students of educational institutions, according to a news release from the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

— Ryan Spencer

The high reaches of Summit County’s skiable terrain are filling up with soft snow as gullies, chutes and bowls collect powder thanks to back-to-back snowstorms and consistent precipitation as peak season nears.

Two resorts are now reporting 100% of their trails open, and many others aren’t far behind.

Keystone Resort hit the 100% open milestone on Friday, Jan. 20, after ropes dropped on Starfire. Earlier that week, Main Street and Park Lane — two significant sections of Keystone’s A-51 Terrain Park — opened on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and guests began to take turns in Erickson Bowl on Monday, Jan. 16.

Copper Mountain is another Summit County resort that hit the 100% milestone last week. By Wednesday, Jan. 18, all 154 of its trails were open and ready for guests to carve down.

— Andrew Maciejewski

During their first reading of an ordinance to limit the number of short-term rental licenses in Summit County’s unincorporated areas, the Summit Board of County Commissioners voted to replace a cap on nightly stays with a yearly limit on individual bookings by property owners.

It marks a reversal from the board’s previous decision to include and enforce night limits, though the booking cap — set at 26 — is intended to achieve the same goal of reducing complaints from short-term rental neighbors. Regulations will affect only properties that rent for less than 30 days at a time.

As it stands currently, no changes have been made to the license caps — which were decided on by commissioners during a Nov. 15 meeting — with caps ranging from 5% to 18%. That means certain areas of the county outside of town limits will see no more than 5% to 18% of its housing units able to serve as short-term rentals, though commissioners carved out a slew of exceptions for some residents.

— Robert Tann