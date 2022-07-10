Top 5 most-read stories last week: Missing man, Fourth of July protest and safe rides home

Protestors hold up signs in support of abortion access on July 4, 2022. The Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June.

Eliza Noe/Summit Daily News

The U.S. Forest Service established a temporary closure of California Park, an area in Routt National Forest in Routt County, just south of the Rainbow Family Gathering near Adams Park, according to a news release June 24.

The closure took effect June 25 and was issued to protect natural resources in the California Park area, which is “managed for biological diversity, geological, historical, paleontological, and other values as described in the Routt National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan,” according to the Forest Service.

— Staff report

In a statement against recent Supreme Court decisions, a group of Breckenridge residents silently protested during the reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 4.

Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Famer C.J. Mueller had read the first few sentences of the declaration at noon July 4 when several of the protesters raised signs in support of abortion access.

Signs that said “All Americans Deserve Freedom” and “We’re Not All Free” were held high above protesters’ heads during the reading and stayed up throughout the entire declaration. Some signs had information about abortion funds and other local resources for reproductive rights.

— Eliza Noe

Alexandra Moran and Andrew Siegel started offering rides to and from Summit County bars as a way to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

Siegel, similar to Moran, said one of the reasons he was inspired to start his driving service was because of how many driving under the influence charges he saw in Summit County.

“When I socialize, I realize that people make the decision to get in the vehicle and drive because there aren’t any rides available,” he said. “They try, they try, and no one is available.”

Not only did he see a lack of driving services in Summit County, Siegel also experienced, after just two nights of driving for Uber, that working under one of the big companies did not offer much in the way of income. He also said that Uber also doesn’t allow the driver to see the location or the rate before they accept the ride.

— Eili Wright

After doubled interest rates, increased real estate demand and inflation, even house loans are now becoming too expensive for first-time buyers in Summit County, according to local officials.

When someone wants to buy a house and they maybe can’t afford it out right, they can go to a lender, apply for a loan and start a mortgage.

That allows people to pay off the house as they live in it but still have a space for a family. However, lenders in Summit County are finding that some first-home buyers can’t even afford the mortgage they would be paying as a way to help them buy their new house.

Kevin Berkley, a lender in Summit County, gave an example: say there’s a couple that’s hoping to get a $400,000 loan on a house. If interest is 6%, your payment is $2,400.

— Eili Wright

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing person, Craig Standlee, who was last seen June 9 in the Frisco area. Standlee is 56 years old, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has gray/brown hair and blue eyes and may have a goatee, the Sheriff’s Office said.

His last contact with family was on June 10 and the Sheriff’s Office said it is unusual for him not to contact his family for an extended period of time.

— Luke Vidic