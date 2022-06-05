Top 5 most-read stories last week: Moose tramples runner, Lake Hill updates and county unemployment numbers

A moose wanders around Meadow Creek Park in Frisco on June 2, 2022.

Maarten Meinders/Courtesy photo

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that a female moose trampled a woman in Breckenridge on May 26.

Jacob Kay, district wildlife manager for Parks and Wildlife, said in a news release that the woman was running on the Campion Trail around 9:15 a.m. and was focused on her feet when she crossed paths with the moose. The moose had its calf with her, so it is likely that the animal felt threatened by the runner.

“When she looked up, she saw the moose, which immediately charged her and eventually trampled her,” Kay said.

— Eliza Noe

Local water experts gathered together in the Silverthorne Pavilion to give updates on the state of the Blue River and the Upper Colorado Basin as a whole at the Colorado River District’s State of the River meeting.

Peter Goble, a climatologist at Colorado State University, said that though local rivers do look better than they did in 2021, drought conditions are still affecting parts of the Western Slope.

“​​Though we had a slow start to the snowpack season, it really jumped up right around Christmas and a little bit thereafter. February was slow, again, March was near normal, and then we peaked right about at the normal time here,” Goble said. “But we did peak a little bit on the low side, right about 85% to 90% for the headwaters, a little bit lower than that up in the (Colorado River) basin.”

— Eliza Noe

Summit County’s unemployment numbers keep dropping.

In February, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.9%. According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s April report , Summit County’s rate is now 2.1%, ranking it with 12 other counties whose rates are some of the lowest in the state.

Usually, lower unemployment rates correlate with difficulties hiring. But two local business owners are singing a different tune. Both Ariel Johnston and Lori Maphies say they aren’t struggling with staffing as they head into what’s expected to be an especially busy summer tourist season.

— Jenna deJong

A Summit Cove man is facing a felony charge after police say he shot a bullet into his neighbor’s home.

Eric McKenna was charged with a felony count of illegally discharging a firearm, and three misdemeanor counts of firing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, according to court records.

McKenna’s neighbor called 911 around 5 p.m. on April 29 to say he believed someone had shot at his home, according to the affidavit filed by a Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The man said there was a bullet hole in his door as a result of the incident.

— Luke Vidic

During a Summit Board of County Commissioners work session meeting, the commissioners stressed how much they wanted to move forward with Lake Hill and explore additional density, with or without the town of Frisco’s help. Summit County Manager Scott Vargo pointed out that doing so would cause delays in a project that’s been in the works for over 20 years.

“The fact is that if we move down the path of trying to provide water and wastewater infrastructure ourselves, on-site or near-site, the project will see delays — that’s an inevitability,” Vargo said. “We would almost certainly have to go back through the impact analysis project again because we would be looking at a larger development than the 436 (units) that’s been planned for, and even the secondary 550 (units) that was part of some of that impact analysis work.”

— Jenna deJong