Top 5 most-read stories last week: Musical lineups, David Lesh update and car crashes into building
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from May 7-13.1.
1. Mountain Music Mondays will bring free concerts to Dillon this summer, including Grammy-winning acts
The shores of Dillon Reservoir will be ringing with music every Monday this summer starting June 19.
The new concert series, Mountain Music Mondays, will feature Grammy-winning artists, rootsy folk rock, jam bands and multicultural acts until Sept. 11.
Most shows start at 7 p.m. and include opening sets from local bands and artists.
For more information, visit DillonAmphitheater.com.
— Summit Daily staff
2. Details emerge in Summit County snowmobiler assault case involving social media influencer David Lesh
A Denver-area man notorious for controversial social media stunts and snowmobile-related offenses allegedly strangled a man during a dispute while snowmobiling in Summit County in March, according to court documents.
David Lesh, 37, is facing charges of second degree assault by strangulation, a Class 4 felony, and third degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in Summit County court in Breckenridge on Wednesday, May 10, for an appearance on bond.
JB Katz, a defense attorney representing Lesh, declined to comment on the assault charges he is facing beyond stating, “Facts will come out in court, not in a newspaper.”
3. Keystone Mountain Safety Manager hopes to change the public perception of yellow jackets enforcing safety on the ski slopes
Much like driving past a patrol cop, skiers who love speed might feel a drop in the pit of their stomach when they turn a corner and see a slow zone sign with a resort employee sitting behind it.
It is because of situations like these that some skiers and riders might have a poor image and relationship with the mountain safety teams at many ski resorts across the country.
Keystone Resort mountain safety manager Jonathan “Panic” Cernanec has been on a mission to change that. As a result, he was recently named a finalist by the National Ski Areas Association for the 2023 Safety Champion of the Year award.
4. Frisco announces full lineup of free summer concerts including new season kickoff event
Free music will again fill the air this summer in Frisco as the town plans to bring back its Concert in the Park series and the 4th of July concert on Main Street. The kick off to the season will feature a new concert.
In celebration of summer, the new kickoff concert on Main Street will benefit the High Country Conservation Center and bring the community together for music and festivities after a long winter, the town said in a news release.
Frisco has also released the full lineup for its Concerts in the Park series — described in the release as a local favorite and an ode to summer evenings in the Rockies — that will be Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Historic Park. The series runs from June 15 to Aug. 31.
5. Vehicle crashes into Silverthorne apartment building, prompting evacuation and displacing several residents
A small SUV crashed into a Blue River Apartment building Sunday, May 7, according to the Silverthorne Police Department, breaking a gas line and prompting the evacuation of several buildings in the area.
No one was seriously injured when the driver of a Nissan Murano backed into one of several apartment buildings in the complex off Adams Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Silverthorne Police Assistant Chief Rachel Dunaway said.
About 75-100 people were evacuated from five or six buildings as a result of the gas leak, Dunaway said, and the residents of two units were displaced from the building that was hit directly.
Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher said in a text message that the displaced parties include three families and a cat. The Blue River Apartments complex consists of two- and three- bedroom units distributed between several buildings, according to the apartment complex’s website.
