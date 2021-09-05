Top 5 most-read stories last week: new restaurants opening, COVID-19 death data and FBI search

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

Many local restaurateurs are on the verge of opening up new establishments across Summit County. The creators of Modis, Robbie’s Tavern and Blue River Bistro are all launching new eateries, some of which are opening in the next few months.

Take, for example, Jay Beckerman. The owner of Blue River Bistro said that when one of his employees approached him about acquiring the building that formerly housed Dillon’s Ruby Tuesday, Beckerman said the opportunity to open a sister restaurant on the opposite side of the county made perfect sense.

“It gives us a chance to expand and embrace our community,” Beckerman said.

— Jenna deJong

A 50-year-old Summit County man died May 4 from acute-cardio respiratory failure due to complications from COVID-19, according to the Summit County coroner. The man was not vaccinated, according to the Summit County Public Health Department, but did have other significant health conditions, the coroner said. The death was previously reported incorrectly as a death of a person with COVID-19 rather than a death caused by the virus.

Since the pandemic began, Summit County has had a total of five deaths among people who had the virus but died of other causes. That includes a 37-year-old Summit County man who died Aug. 17 at his residence and later tested positive for COVID-19, which was announced last week. The death was not caused by COVID-19, according to the Summit County coroner; however, it is counted as a death among cases of the virus to align with the way the state tracks death data.

— Staff report

The FBI has confirmed the agency conducted an evidence recovery operation Wednesday, Aug. 25, near Berthoud Pass in Grand County.

A spokesperson for the agency confirmed the operation via email but declined to comment further to protect the ongoing investigation. The spokesperson added that there is no threat to the public and that more information would be provided as soon as possible.

— Sky-Hi News

Editor’s note: The Black Mountain Fire has grown to about 415 acres and is 35% contained, according to an update Sunday morning, Sept. 5.

The Black Mountain Fire, which was reported north of Kremmling — about 45 miles north of Summit County — around 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, is burning in the remote Black Mountain area off Grand County Road 2 near Big Horn Park.

As of Monday afternoon, Aug. 30, the fire had burned about 170 acres, according to the national Incident Information System. The fire is about 8 miles north of Kremmling.

— Sky-Hi News

Vail Health is staying on track and within budget as it nears the completion of its new 85,000-square-foot medical center in Dillon. Once completed, the facility will staff about 80 people and expand much-needed services for Summit County, including urgent and primary care services, ambulatory orthopedic and pain management surgeries, oncology transfusions, physical therapy and more.

When developing the $70 million project, Craig Cohn, chief real estate development officer and senior vice president for Vail Health, explained that many of the services located within the center are ones that the organization identified as the community’s biggest needs.

“As far as what’s in the building, they are a lot of expansions from services that either we’ve already been providing in Summit County, but maybe not to this level, or services that, frankly, we haven’t had the square footage or the facilities to support us adding … that maybe we were providing in Eagle County that we wanted to provide in Summit,” Cohn said.

— Jenna deJong