Top 5 most-read stories last week: post office woes, emergency housing declaration and school board split with superintendent

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

If you’ve gotten held up in long lines at the post office, haven’t been receiving your mail or packages, or have experienced other issues at Summit County’s four post office locations, then you’re not alone.

“I get more complaints about the U.S. Postal Service than anything else in Summit County, and it certainly seems like a perennial problem,” Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said.

Though residents have been experiencing issues for a while, Summit County Commissioner Josh Blanchard said the pandemic exacerbated the problem as more residents relied on mail carriers to deliver essential goods and connect with loved ones across the state and nation.

— Jenna deJong

Summit County and local towns are considering an emergency declaration to help address the local affordable housing shortage and emphasize the increasingly dire circumstances of the issue to state and federal partners.

Commissioner Tamara Pogue said the county is already drafting language for a declaration and is hoping to make the move in conjunction with local towns.

“I’ve been working on housing in Summit County for 15 years, and this is far and away the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Pogue said.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Summit School District has officially parted ways with Superintendent Marion Smith Jr. effective Friday, May 28.

The board of education voted unanimously to approve a mutual separation and release agreement with Smith at a special meeting Tuesday, June 1. That means Smith and the board agreed to end his term.

The 7-0 vote was cast following an hourlong executive session. There was no public comment made prior to the executive session and no discussion by the board prior to the vote.

— Lindsey Toomer

It’s opening weekend for Colorado businesses that hire seasonal summer workers. But many industries that do are still in desperate need of help, including construction companies, hotels and, especially, restaurants.

Bob Kato, who operates two restaurants in Frisco, shared his dire-straits details with me for a story published earlier this week. He still needed four to five more people for the kitchen at Island Grill at the Frisco Bay Marina. Without them, the place will probably have to close on some days during the busy summer season.

But the seasonal labor shortage in his community has more to do with the scarcity of housing for workers. Houses and rentals snapped up by out-of-area buyers before and during the pandemic have left seasonal staff with few affordable options.

— The Colorado Sun

On a snowy, frigid night in 1982, a man used his pickup truck headlights to signal SOS to a passenger plane passing overhead and was rescued from the snowdrift where he got stuck on a Colorado mountain pass.

Down the mountain in Breckenridge about 50 miles away earlier that night, two women disappeared whose bodies were later found. For nearly 40 years, the case went cold and the incidents seemed to be unrelated. But modern forensic genealogy techniques unveiled a different answer, leading to the arrest earlier this year of the man who had been rescued.

— The Associated Press