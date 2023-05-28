Top 5 most-read stories last week: Potential homicide, show cancellation, A-Basin’s closing date and more
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from May 21-27.
1. Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of woman in Breckenridge as potential homicide
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide after a Breckenridge woman was discovered dead in a condominium unit Sunday, May 21.
A little before 1 p.m., Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 100 block of Pelican Circle at the Villas at Swans Nest complex for a report of someone crying loudly, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arriving, deputies found the woman dead in a condo unit, the release states.
“It looks suspicious enough that we wanted to protect the scene and rule out a possible homicide, meaning that it was a death caused by another,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a phone interview.
2. Sold-out act at Dillon Amphitheater cancels summer dates due to band health
A major act has canceled its year-long tour and dropped out of back-to-back, sold-out concerts at the Dillon Amphitheater due to the health of a band member.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise said in a Facebook post Tuesday, May 23, that the band will be canceling upcoming performances to prioritize the health of one of its members who “is in a medical crisis.”
“To make sure they have the time to get the proper treatment, we have decided to take down the entire year of shows and turn off the lights for now,” the band stated.
That includes the shows that Rainbow Kitten Surprise was scheduled to play at the Dillon Amphitheater July 2 and 3. The amphitheater website states that those who purchased tickets for the shows can expect a refund to be issued to their credit card within 30 days. Otherwise, refunds are available at the original point of purchase.
3. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announces its closing day, end of the season festivities
On Wednesday morning, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced that the ski area will be closing for the 2022-23 season on Sunday, June 4.
A-Basin will operate seven days a week until it closes on June 4 and will present a lineup of events to close out a snow-filled year.
To kick off the festivities, A-Basin will host Pride Weekend on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. The event will feature talented DJs, a drag ski event, a mural at Black Mountain lodge and live music.
The following weekend will be A-Basin’s closing weekend and will serve as the grand finale for the ski and ride season in Summit County. Skiers and riders are invited to enjoy live music as they take their final turns and say goodbye to another remarkable season.
4. Colorado lawmakers prepare to reintroduce CORE Act, with a few changes
Saying the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act gets closer to becoming law with each pass, Colorado lawmakers announced Wednesday, May 17, that they are again introducing the bill in Congress.
The CORE Act would protect more than 420,000 acres of public land in Colorado, adding 71,000 acres of new wilderness to Colorado including expansions of the Eagles Nest and Holy Cross wilderness areas in Eagle and Summit county. The bill has passed the U.S. House of Representatives five times but has failed to pass the Senate.
The latest iteration has removed land designations including the Tenmile Recreation Management Area and the Camp Hale National Historic Landscape from the bill, as those areas received new protections when Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range became a national monument in October.
— Vail Daily
5. Summit County officials unveil dozens of workforce housing units converted from former Silverthorne Days Inn hotel
A former Days Inn hotel in Silverthorne will now house 51 income-based housing units for Summit County residents after county officials completed a conversion of the property. A waitlist for the units is set to close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 26.
The plans have been in the works for roughly a year as county leaders and the site’s owner hammered out a deal that will allow the county to lease the property through early 2025. It marks the third hotel in the county that officials have transformed into workforce housing.
Officials entered a similar lease agreement with the Alpine Inn in Frisco in 2021 (which expires in 2024) and purchased the former LOGE hotel in Breckenridge, which it co-owns with the town as of last year.
According to Housing Director Jason Dietz, the short-term leases allow the county to provide immediate housing to residents while more permanent projects are underway.
