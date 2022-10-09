Top 5 most-read stories last week: Real estate updates, vehicle collisions on I-70 and winter weather

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area woke up to its first significant snowfall of the season Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.



A 55-year-old man from Renton, Washington is dead after a box truck he was riding in crashed into a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 70 around noon Oct. 1, according to Colorado State Police Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

Police say the 57-year-old woman driving the semitractor-trailer had her hazard lights on as she made her way east in the rightmost lane toward the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, near mile marker 221, when the 47-year-old male driver of the box truck struck her vehicle from behind.

“The box truck was coming up behind him at a faster speed and realized at the last little bit that the semi was going really slow, swerved to miss it and basically rear ended the semi on the passenger side,” Cutler said.

As ski areas across Colorado inch closer to opening day, snow showers continue to dust mountain peaks, and weather professionals say more inches could be on the way.

Longer-range forecasts from OpenSnow, an organization that tracks snow and weather conditions across the United States, reported that several inches of snowfall for ski areas in and around Summit County could fall in the coming days.

Keystone Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Copper Mountain Resort were predicted to get 2 inches of snow Oct. 12. In that same period of time, Loveland Ski Area was looking at 5 inches over the next 10 days, and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area was predicted to have 4 inches of snow fall on its peaks.

Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne.

According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.

Community members who gathered for an update on the Uptown 240 project Oct. 4 were left with many unanswered questions after the president of the development backed out of the meeting less than an hour before it was supposed to begin.

Owner Danilo Ottoborgo was supposed to join the lender for a question-and-answer session with Dillon residents regarding the project, which has faced significant delays since crews broke ground in summer 2019, but the scheduled hourlong meeting, which began as an idea from Dillon Mayor Carolyn Skowyra to increase communication on the project, ended in about 20 minutes.

For the past two years, short-term rental regulations have been a frequently debated topic within the Summit County community and government.

Recent results from a short-term rental questionnaire, which was presented in August, showed that a majority of respondents believed short-term rentals negatively affect the community at large.

Also in August, the renewal period for short-term rental licenses opened. Until Sept. 30, short-term rental owners had the opportunity to renew their license for another year.

More than 300 licenses were not renewed for the upcoming year, according to officials who spoke at a Summit Board of County Commissioners work session Oct. 4.

