Top 5 most-read stories last week: rental regulation reactions, mobile home park and Bluebird Market

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

When Summit County and its towns began discussing ways to reduce the number of short-term rentals in the community in hopes of creating more affordable housing, representatives from VRBO and Airbnb began advocating for their special interests. One leader from VRBO reported that he wasn’t surprised the county and its towns were taking action.

Philip Minardi, director of public affairs at Expedia Group, the company that owns VRBO, said that when leaders in Summit County began discussing moratoriums, caps, conversion programs and more, it wasn’t a shock to the company. In fact, Minardi said the company was prepared.

— Jenna deJong

A dog was killed after being trampled by a moose on a hiking trail near Frisco on Saturday, Oct. 30, according to Summit County Rescue Group.

At about 2:40 p.m., Summit County Rescue Group received a call regarding a dog that had been attacked by a moose on the Masontown Trail south of town. Rescue group spokesperson Anna DeBattiste said a couple was walking their dog, Arlo, when he ran off a bit in front of them. They relayed to rescue workers that three moose then came onto the trail between them and Arlo, and one of the moose attacked Arlo as he attempted to make his way back to his family.

DeBattiste said the owners told rescuers that Arlo wasn’t barking or acting aggressively, and she guessed the attacking moose might have been a mother acting in an attempt to protect her calves.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

A group of Silverthorne residents who live in two mobile home parks came to the Silverthorne Town Council’s Oct. 27 meeting to express concerns about the parks being sold for redevelopment.

Residents of the Cottonwood Court Mobile Home Park, 772 Blue River Parkway, and D&D Mobile Home Park, 780 Blue River Parkway, were recently told the land under their homes had been sold, meaning they soon have to leave their homes.

Peter Bakken, executive director of Mountain Dreamers, a nonprofit that advocates for immigrants, said residents were given until June 2, 2022, to relocate their homes off the property or possibly pay for them to be demolished.

— Lindsey Toomer

As Bluebird Market is nearing completion, business owners in the market are ecstatic to get up and running soon. Instead of construction workers, the market will soon be full of residents and visitors looking for a quick bite.

Scott Vollmer, director of property operations for Fourth Street Crossing developer Milender White, said they are close to getting a final certificate of occupancy to get the market open. While there isn’t a set date, he expects to see a soft opening with seven of the nine tenant spaces in November.

“There’s a couple different general contractors, so it’s really hard to pinpoint when they’ll all be done,” Vollmer said.

— Lindsey Toomer

A 34-year-old man was found deceased in the Blue River Friday, Oct. 29. The Breckenridge Police Department responded to a call at 1:09 p.m. in the Warrior’s Mark neighborhood and was on scene at 1:16 p.m, along with the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District.

Breckenridge Police Department Sgt. Garrison Green reported that details on the man’s name, hometown and cause of death are pending an autopsy from the Summit County Coroner’s Office. Green said foul play was not suspected at this time, but that will be confirmed by the autopsy.

— Jenna deJong