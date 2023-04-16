Top 5 most-read stories last week: Rescues, mountain lion sighting, housing project dispute, rockslides and a new nightclub

A little before 11 p.m. on April 1, 2023, Carolyn Andrew's Ring Video Doorbell captured video of five mountain lions roaming through her yard in Silverthorne.

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from April 9-15.

After a lull in calls following a busy Spring Break season, warming weather has led to soft, slushy snow that has the all-volunteer rescue group responding to an increased number of calls for unprepared and postholing hikers, who are sinking into the snow past their knees, to the point where it becomes difficult to move.

“This is a trend that needs to get nipped in the bud,” DeBattiste said, noting the group has received seven calls since Monday, most involving hikers unsuspecting of the recent warmup in temperatures.

Before dawn Thursday morning, Summit County Rescue Group saved four lost and postholing men who missed the bus and attempted to cut through the old Dillon Reservoir area from Frisco to Silverthorne, DeBattiste said. And, on Tuesday, a team helped a couple down from Quandary after they found themselves postholing up to their chests.

— Ryan Spencer

A little before 11 p.m. on April 1, Silverthorne resident Carolyn Andrews received a notification from her Ring doorbell app that movement had been detected in the yard to the side of her house in the Blue River Run subdivision.

When Andrews went to check the video, she was surprised by what she saw. Roaming just feet from her deck and not far from the Willow Creek, which flows by her home, was not one, not two — but five mountain lions.

Having heard stories about mountain lions killing pets, Andrews said the first thing she did was notify her next door neighbor, who has a golden retriever. Later, she posted the videos online to let others know about the feline predators lurking nearby.

— Ryan Spencer

A first-of-its-kind housing plan in Summit County risks missing an impending deadline to secure a deal due to disputes between officials over infrastructure spending that continues to be hashed out.

The project is a joint effort between the U.S. Forest Service, Summit County government and the town of Dillon. The White River National Forest is seeking to lease land to the county so it can be used as a site for 162 workforce housing units. The project plans to house Forest Service staff and members of the public.

But county and Dillon officials are at odds over the project’s cost-sharing agreements, particularly regarding the proposed construction of two new roundabouts. If the county and town cannot overcome the impasse, some fear it could threaten the fall deadline — and the project as a whole.

— Robert Tann

Dillon Dam Road will be closed until further notice due to recent rockslides near the cliff area that have rendered the road unsafe, the Summit County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday, April 13.

The road is expected to remain closed until emergency scaling crews are able to complete work, the department said in a news release. The road could remain closed until Tuesday, the release states.

“They are working to get emergency scaling crews up to the site immediately,” County Communications Director David Rossi said. “Crews got a lot of work going on across the state obviously as the spring temperatures seem to be impacting lots of slide areas.”

— Ryan Spencer

Summit County residents seeking a late-night, high-energy space featuring music, drinks and vibrant atmosphere can now look no further than The Underground — a recently unveiled music venue and nightclub in Dillon.

The Underground is the brainchild of staff at Elevation Bowl, a bowling alley on Dillon’s Main Street located directly next door. After nearly a year of planning, the nightclub celebrated a soft launch on April 6 and has already broken in its neon lights and booming sound system. The Underground officially welcomed itself to the public with a grand opening on Saturday, April 15.

— Robert Tann