Top 5 most-read stories last week: short-term rental petition, gas prices and delta variant

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

A petition is circulating around Frisco to restrict short-term rental units as one resident’s effort to address a lack of affordable workforce housing.

James Hayes Walsh announced his intention to start a petition to prohibit short-term rentals for single-family homes, except when the home rented is a person’s primary residence, at a Frisco Town Council meeting in early June.

“I’m trying to, through direct initiative, pass an ordinance that will prioritize locals for single-family home rentals,” Walsh said.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Colorado has seen a shortage of fuel truck drivers since the pandemic, leaving certain regions with limited gas supplies and rising prices amid a busy holiday weekend.

As of Tuesday, July 6, some gas stations in Summit County had only diesel fuel available, including Exxon in Frisco and City Market in Breckenridge, which has been out of gasoline since at least Friday, July 2. Other gas stations, like the City Market in Dillon, were low on gasoline Tuesday, with only premium available at some pumps.

Jessica Trowbridge, spokesperson for King Soopers and City Market, wrote in an email that there are multiple factors contributing to the shortage, “including carrier capacity issues, spot outages and extended wait times.” She said City Market is currently working to resolve the issue.

Skyler McKinley, a spokesperson with AAA Colorado, said these aren’t full-blown gasoline shortages, rather hiccups that can be expected throughout the summer season.

— Lindsey Toomer

The delta variant has officially made its way to Summit County.

According to a news release, the variant — which was first detected in India — was confirmed to be in the county June 24. The release stated that only one resident has tested positive for the variant and that the individual was not vaccinated.

Scientists believe the vaccines are effective at protecting people from the strain, which is thought to spread more quickly, be more contagious and possibly cause more serious illness.

— Jenna deJong

Summit County’s lack of workforce housing is an issue that cannot be solved overnight, and it’s one that will take multiple partners and solutions to fix. Local leaders and business owners continue to identify potential short- and long-term strategies, and one of those is turning hotel spaces into long-term rentals.

This isn’t a new concept in the region. In nearby Eagle County, a hotel was converted into an apartment complex in 2018. Called The House, the property has 54 studio units that have about 300 square feet of space, including a living area, bathroom and kitchenette, according to the property’s website

Similar concepts are now making their way to Summit County.

— Jenna deJong

In addition to hiring challenges, local restaurants are also facing supply-chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

When the virus forced manufacturers to close or switch up their operations, it disrupted production. Some manufacturers closed altogether as demand for certain products decreased. But as the nation, and especially Summit County, began opening back up, restaurants are finding that production is making a slower comeback, which is difficult to navigate as consumer demand is back in full force.

One of the biggest impacts to local restaurants is the national chicken wing shortage. Alan Bullock, owner of Ollie’s Pub & Grub in Breckenridge, said it’s been tough to find enough supply to feed customers.

— Jenna deJong