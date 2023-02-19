Top 5 most-read stories last week: Short-term rental regulations, snowy forecasts, a memorable ski trip and court case

Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue listens to community members' comments about short-term rental regulations during a Feb. 15, 2023 meeting. Commissioners that day approved a package of new rules for short-term rental properties aimed at protecting workforce housing and mitigating tension in neighborhoods.

Robert Tann/Summit Daily News

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from Feb. 12-18.

More than a year after passing the first moratorium on short-term rental licenses for unincorporated areas of Summit County, the Summit Board of County Commissioners has approved a package of new regulations for those properties.

During a Feb. 15 public meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to implement license caps and limit short-term bookings while carving out some exceptions for certain residents, finalizing a monthslong effort by the county government to preserve housing stock and mitigate neighborhood tensions.

“I know that it’s not been without conflict,” said Commissioner Josh Blanchard. “I appreciate the passion … I appreciate the engagement.”

As commissioners prepared to vote, they listened through public comments lasting roughly three hours as dozens packed the room and more than 180 watched online. As residents and property owners spoke, they highlighted the differing attitudes and — at times — contention around the proposal to regulate the short-term rental industry.

— Robert Tann

The clouds over Summit County will go from blue to gray after Saturday as a series of snow-producing storms make their way into Colorado, according to multiple weather reports.

The systems are expected to hit Saturday night and last through Thursday night, varying in intensity. The timing could lead to complicated road conditions and traffic over the holiday weekend, so drivers are encouraged to check road conditions regularly at COTrip.org .

National Weather Service meteorologists say partly cloudy skies Saturday will be replaced with a possibility for patchy blowing snow. The storm’s power will build through Sunday morning when winds above treeline are expected to be “very strong.” Between 1-2 inches of snow accumulation are possible Sunday, and there’s a 30% chance of patchy blowing snow on Monday after 11 a.m. The potential for snow remains all the way through Friday.

— Andrew Maciejewski

Panera Bread is planning to open its location at 257 Dillon Ridge Road in Dillon within the next six months, according to Meghan Anderson, a marketing manager for the company.

“We faced some challenges — a lot due to the pandemic with sourcing materials and things like that,” Anderson said. “But we are planning on opening.”

While it remains too early to pinpoint an exact opening date, she said the company is “very, very excited.”

The Panera Bread location will include a drive-thru and seat 94 people. It will feature unique design elements not typical of other locations to highlight “the ski-town vibe,” Anderson said. Panera Bread is in the process of hiring 60 people to work at the location, she said.

— Ryan Spencer

Many people may try to ski or ride 100,000 vertical feet in a single day, but New York native, and current Utah resident, William Reillo took on the challenge in January.

Unlike most skiing stories, the beginning of Reillo’s feat began in a car, amongst the streets and lights of New York City, instead of on the pristine slopes of a ski resort.

In order to make the 2,000-plus-mile trip more manageable and enjoyable after the holidays, Reillo figured he would stop in Colorado along the way for a few days of skiing.

He went to Breckenridge Ski Resort on Sunday, Jan. 22, where he unknowingly logged thousands of vertical feet without even really trying to chase any sort of mark for vertical feet.

That night, Reillo said he grew inspired as he saw other people’s stories of surpassing 100,000 vertical feet in a single ski day. The stories had such a big impact that Reillo decided to head further down Interstate 70 in order to go after that sort of standard at Beaver Creek Resort on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

— Cody Jones

A Breckenridge man accused of killing his roommate in 2019 has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest with the public defender appointed to him.

But, when the Summit County District Court held a hearing Monday, Feb. 13, to figure out how to address the conflict of interest, Miles Tovar refused to attend, leaving the judge and attorneys unsure of what to do.

“He’s refusing to appear, and the court’s not going to be bullied by that,” Judge Karen Romeo said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tovar on Nov. 22 on an outstanding warrant related to charges of manslaughter, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and harassment stemming from the death of 29-year-old Brendan Rye.

— Ryan Spencer