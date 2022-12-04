Top 5 most-read stories last week: Ski areas change places on magazine lists, winter weather impacts mountain and driving conditions

A view of Peak 8 on Breckenridge Ski Resort's opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 9. One of the local ski resorts to significantly rise in the rankings was Breckenridge Ski Resort, which improved its ranking from last year on both the Condé Nast and Ski Magazine lists.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

Every year, ski and snowboard publications — like Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine — release lists for the best ski areas in the U.S. Without fail, all four of Summit County’s ski areas land somewhere within the top-30 to top-40 of the best ski areas in the nation.

Summit’s ski areas made the cut for the list again this year, but several improved their ranking from last year while others made a significant drop.

One of the local ski resorts to significantly rise in the rankings was Breckenridge Ski Resort, which improved its ranking from last year on both the Condé Nast and Ski Magazine lists.

Breckenridge ranked 25th out of 40 in the Condé Nast 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards and 12th in last year’s Ski Mag’s top 30 resorts in the West list.

This year, Breckenridge moved up to 13th place on the Condé Nast list while maintaining its 12th spot on the Ski Magazine list.

— Cody Jones

Copper Mountain Resort is the only resort in Summit County reporting above average snowpack on its slopes, according to OpenSnow data last week, but two storms that will pass through this week might help ski areas catch up.

With a base depth of 25 inches, Copper is at 105% of its average total this time of year. Though Summit’s other resorts are reporting larger totals for base depths, they have fallen behind their average depth in recent weeks, according to OpenSnow.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is reporting the thickest base at 20 inches, which is about 92% of its average, while Breckenridge Ski Resort is reporting 19 inches and 84%, Loveland Ski Area is reporting 18 inches and 92%, and Keystone Resort is reporting 18 inches and 89%.

As of Nov. 28, Loveland has 11% of its terrain open, Arapahoe has 3% open, Keystone has 12% open, Breckenridge has 11% open and Copper has 14% open.

— Andrew Maciejewski

A number of power outages hit parts of Summit County around 11 a.m. on Dec. 1. Reports of outages have been made in Frisco, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Summit Cove, Silverthorne and Dillon.

According to Xcel Energy’s electric outage map , an outage hit Frisco and Breckenridge at 10:43 a.m. and about 3,321 customers were impacted. The estimated restoration was for 12:45 p.m.

A number of outages were reported in Copper Mountain, too. Around 500 customers had been impacted, and the power was expected to be restored by 2 p.m. The outage reported in Dillon was reported at 11:18 a.m. and was expected to be resolved by 3 p.m. The outage in Silverthorne was expected to be resolved by 2:45 p.m.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said there are no reports of any vehicle incidents in the county that would cause an outage. The cause of the power outage is still unknown at this time and the investigation continues.

— Staff report

Mountain passes in Summit County could see up to a foot of snow before 5 p.m. Dec. 2, and strong winds are expected to bring low visibility and dangerous driving conditions, according to National Weather Service Reports.

Summit County Emergency Management Agency is asking the public to stay off the roads unless necessary from 10:30 a.m. to noon since snow squalls are expected to hit all areas of Summit County.

“A snow squall is an intense burst of heavy snowfall that leads to quick reduction in visibilities and is accompanied by gusty winds,” the alert stated. “Sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways are expected.”

If caught in whiteout conditions, the county says drivers should reduce their speed, engage their hazard lights and allow plenty of space between vehicles.

— Andrew Maciejewski

In the not-so-long-ago days of American industry, it was not uncommon for a vehicle to be produced in as many as three different brand configurations — especially in the days when Buick, Oldsmobile, Pontiac and Mercury offered rebadging alternatives to customers.

So it seems a little funny that the new, much larger and quite impressively upscale Nissan Rogue should also offer a nearly identical rebadged model in the form of the Mitsubishi Outlander.

Like me, you probably have not spent a lot of time thinking about Mitsubishi in recent years, but after a recent and quite pleasant test drive with the new 1.5-liter turbo-powered 2022 Rogue Platinum, I was quite surprised when I sat behind the wheel of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander and discovered they are, quite literally, almost identical vehicles.

Both also featured Tennessee manufacturer plates, though the Rogue is actually made there, while the Outlander is assembled in Japan. Rogue’s most basic model is $27,360, with my higher-end model totaling $42,325; the Outlander starts at $27,595 and came to me a few dollars short of $38,000.

— Andy Stonehouse