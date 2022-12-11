Top 5 most-read stories last week: State’s marijuana industry on a downturn, snow helps open additional terrain, Alta Verde accepting leasing applications

Alta Verde is a joint project between the town of Breckenridge and Gorman & Co.

Colorado’s marijuana industry knows what it’s like to feel the high, but now the buzz is wearing off. Marijuana sales have declined for more than a year in the state, threatening public programs funded by the tax revenue the sales produce.

In an industry that’s built on getting high, marijuana sales are now seeing record lows.

“Right now, the Colorado marijuana industry is going through the largest downturn that we’ve ever seen,” said Truman Bradley, executive director of the Wheat Ridge-based Marijuana Industry Group. “Our industry is going through big time layoffs. Thousands of people have lost their jobs and small business owners are going under. Unfortunately, I expect that to continue into the coming year.”

Summit County was under a winter weather advisory until midnight Tuesday, Dec. 6, but Summit County ski slopes were expecting more snow to accumulate later in the week.

The storms this week elevated Summit County’s avalanche danger from moderate to high, Level 4 on a five-point scale, making backcountry recreation inadvisable, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, since a weak layer of “sugar-powder” snow is lingering underneath thick slabs that are growing in size after the past week’s snowfall.

For those wishing to ski and ride at ski resorts in Summit County, the additional snowfall brings excitement as resort officials work to open as much terrain ahead of the December holiday season.

Thornton needs water. Developers are scrapping homebuilding projects out of fears that the city can’t guarantee them a water tap in the next few years. Thornton has water.

It’s waiting here at a headgate where the Cache la Poudre’s pristine high Rockies snowmelt is siphoned off into a farm ditch and reservoir network, 70 miles north of Thornton in western Larimer County. Thornton secretly started buying the water off farmland far from home in 1986, and now owns about 19,000 acres — and the accompanying water shares — across Larimer and Weld counties.

Thornton needs a way to get its priceless water.

A vehicle struck a pedestrian as they were walking near Colorado Highway 9 and Summit Boulevard in Frisco on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

A news release from the town said the individual was pushing a shopping cart as they were heading south before the collision around 8:13 p.m.

The individual was transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital before they were airlifted to a medical facility in Denver by Flight for Life due to the seriousness of the injuries they sustained, the release stated. Later that week, the pedestrian, who was identified as Bautista Iazurlo, 22, of Argentina, died in the critical care unit at St. Anthony Lakewood Hospital from a traumatic brain injury.

Alta Verde in Breckenridge is now accepting leasing applications for 80 units with the goal of moving in residents starting in mid-December.

According to Alexandra Halverson, a spokesperson for Gorman & Co., the units are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gorman & Co. is the developer of the project.

Interested tenants can fill out an application from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 8, at the leasing office at 159 Stan Miller Drive in Breckenridge. Otherwise, an application can be completed at the leasing office at the Village at Wintergreen, located at 235 Antlers Gulch Road, Keystone. Halverson said appointments are strongly encouraged.

