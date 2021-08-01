Top 5 most-read stories last week: Swimming in Dillon Reservoir, new stores and delta variant

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

Water contact sports such as swimming, scuba diving, water skiing and wakeboarding are all prohibited in Dillon Reservoir — but why?

Basically, because the water is too cold, making it dangerous for recreationists.

The reservoir is owned and managed by Denver Water, which means all decisions relating to the body of water are the organization’s jurisdiction. Swimming is prohibited in all Denver Water reservoirs for similar safety reasons.

— Lindsey Toomer

Renovations and upgrades are underway at the Summit Place shopping center in Silverthorne, where progress is being made toward opening the new T.J. Maxx and Sierra stores.

Sierra, formerly Sierra Trading Post, is going into a portion of the building that remained vacant for years, while T.J. Maxx will replace the OfficeMax that closed last year. Prior to this, the building at 297 Summit Place was home to other commercial businesses, while half of it sat empty after City Market, formerly at the site, moved to Dillon.

— Lindsey Toomer

While teachers have worked with the Summit School District to negotiate a $50,000 starting salary for the 2022-23 school year, teachers are still struggling to find their footing for another familiar reason: a lack of affordable housing.

When teachers are unable to find an affordable place to settle down, it can drive them out of the county and out of the district. That was the case for former Summit Middle School teacher Katie Greiner.

When Greiner and her husband started to think about buying a home, they had a good idea of what they were looking for. They have a dog, so a yard or some kind of open space was a must, and since it snows so much they wanted a garage as well.

“When we were doing a little bit of house searching it just seemed kind of unfathomable,” Greiner said. “I just felt with those things that we were looking for — it didn’t seem like it was too much to ask, a garage and a small yard seems like a reasonable request when looking for homes — but it felt like everything was $500,000, probably more.”

— Lindsey Toomer

As the delta variant makes its way through communities across the nation and state of Colorado, officials are urgently encouraging individuals to get vaccinated and that everyone, including vaccinated individuals, should now be wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. Among those spreading the new message is Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland.

During a Summit County Board of Health meeting on Friday, July 30, Wineland gave an update about the risk of the virus in the community. In general, Wineland warned that the delta variant is likely the main strain present both in the community and the state, and that despite the county’s 78% vaccination rate, the variant is causing an increase in cases, including breakthrough cases.

— Jenna deJong

New housing units have been popping up all around Silverthorne for a few years now, and even more are on the drawing board.

Lina Lesmes, Silverthorne planning manager, said there are a lot of housing projects in the works right now, but that it has been this way for about three years as Silverthorne is growing in popularity.

“It’s just really exciting to see all the interest in Silverthorne and the town really transform,” Lesmes said. “I would love it if we could see more workforce housing development.”

— Lindsey Toomer