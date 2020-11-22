Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Nov. 15

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

On Friday, the state added two new levels to its COVID-19 dial: a restructured level red, which is now labeled “severe risk,” and the new level purple, which is labeled “stay at home,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference Tuesday.

While no counties are at the point of moving into level purple, which would be a shutdown similar to what was seen in March, 15 counties, including Summit, moved into the new level red Friday, according to a news release from the Colorado State Joint Information Center.

At a Summit County Board of Health meeting Tuesday, County Manager Scott Vargo said the county would be asking if it could push the move to Sunday in order to give more time for businesses to prepare. The state later allowed the restaurant restrictions to take effect Sunday.

— Libby Stanford

With Summit County moving into the state’s new level red phase in response to a spike in novel coronavirus cases, restaurants will be forced to close indoor dining.

The new restrictions, which took effect Sunday, have left some restaurant owners frustrated with the short notice and potentially devastating effects on their employees and businesses.

The new public health order will close indoor dining and restaurants can offer only takeout options, including curbside service and delivery, or outdoor dining with groups from only one household. Restaurants also will be subject to an 8 p.m. last call for on-site dining.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

The town of Breckenridge is reconsidering moving forward with events like Ullr Fest and the annual snow sculptures event, which the Breckenridge Tourism Office has planned to host in new formats with COVID-19 in mind. However, the town is concerned that despite the changes to the original events, they will still promote gathering at a time when cases in Summit County are rapidly rising.

Tourism Office CEO and President Lucy Kay said everyone involved in the events understands plans can change and noted that contracts are being written with the possibility of sudden changes in mind. She said the last thing the tourism office would want to do is exacerbate health-related issues.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Summit County restaurants officially moved to the level red phase of response to the novel coronavirus Sunday.

There had been some confusion as to when the county would officially move into the new level, which prohibits gatherings of any kind and indoor dining at restaurants. In a news release Tuesday, state officials said the county would be moving into level red Friday.

However, the Summit County Board of Health asked the state to extend that date to Sunday to help local businesses and the county prepare for the change. The state permitted restaurant restrictions to take place Sunday with all other restrictions taking effect Friday.

— Libby Stanford

Summit County officials provided more clarity on the county’s move to level red on the state’s COVID-19 dial at a community town hall and a Board of Health meeting Thursday.

At the meeting, it was made clear that restrictions for short-term rentals and ski areas are at the top of people’s minds.

Level red, which was changed on the state’s dial Tuesday, does not expressly mention any rules for short-term rentals or ski areas. However, it does prohibit gatherings of more than one household in any situation. That prohibition applies to short-term rentals, as well, meaning all current and future reservations with more than one household group involved are going to be canceled.

— Libby Stanford