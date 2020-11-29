Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Nov. 22

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

Ski area capacity will be further reduced as a result of Summit County’s move to level red on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

The county’s latest public health order, which was issued Friday, Nov. 20, requires Summit County ski areas — including Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain Resort and Keystone Resort — to work with the local public health agency to further reduce their daily capacities, which already were reduced in each ski area’s existing COVID-19 operating plan.

County Manager Scott Vargo said the capacities would be set by public health Tuesday, Nov. 24, and take effect Wednesday, Nov. 25.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Summit County officials released an amended public health order Friday, Nov. 20, officially moving the county into level red on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

The amended order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and is set to expire Dec. 18, comes just three days after the county found out it would be moving into the new level. In addition to adding all of the restrictions associated with level red — including no indoor dining and a retail capacity of 50%, among others — the amended order adds further restrictions on ski areas and short-term rentals.

In the order, the county is requiring that all ski areas submit plans to “further reduce their daily capacities.” All ski areas have already been required to submit plans for virus containment at the resorts.

— Libby Stanford

A stream of service industry workers marched Monday down Main Street in Breckenridge to protest COVID-19 restrictions in Summit County, particularly those that closed indoor dining, resulting in reduced hours and pay along with uncertainty for workers.

The Breckenridge Police Department helped to close off part of Main Street, and the group chanted, “Let us work,” “All or nothing” and “We have bills too” while waving signs that said things such as “How far is too far?” and “We want to work.”

The group was made up of Summit County workers who expressed frustration about the variances in the restrictions by industry, citing the indoor dining closure while other industries — like retail, lodging and skiing — have been able to stay open.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

It’s no secret that the best way to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus is to limit interactions with other people.

However, it’s easier said than done. As cases rise higher than ever before so do feelings of fatigue, impatience and anxiety surrounding the pandemic. The phenomenon has been given a name, “COVID fatigue,” and if you ask mental health professionals, it’s very real.

“When you get tired or overwhelmed, it impacts your actions, your thoughts and your behaviors,” said Casey Wolfington, community behavioral health director at Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. “We are so inundated with COVID information that it stops having the same impact on us.”

— Libby Stanford

The struggle to pay rent is a collective anxiety among Summit County’s hourly wage workers, who often live in overcrowded spaces, commute from outside the county or hand over half their monthly paycheck to landlords, leaving little money for other necessities.

Some join long waiting lists for workforce housing developments, but availability is never guaranteed. Some live in unpermitted units or in their cars.

With the cost of housing and construction increasing each year, the problem is a top priority for local governments.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz