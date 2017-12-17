Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com for the week of Dec. 10

“Why isn’t Vail Resorts being held responsible for hiring these kids and not being able to provide work for them? The town is constantly being asked to help provide Vail Resorts employees with food and housing.” — Bridget McCormick, on “When snow fails, Summit County charities shine for struggling resort workers”

“I am totally against this. They should be reintroduced to the Denver metro area first. If there’s an ecosystem that needs saving, it’s definitely that one.” — Stuart Brock, on “Sierra Club’s goals for wolf reintroduction met with disapproval from some at Steamboat meeting”

“You do not want wolf reintroduction. They will go through a population explosion caused by the fact that there will be no dominance in the wolves they release. All of the wolves will be breeding and having pups. I don’t know how many years it took for the ones in Idaho to settle down and become like the packs of their ancestory, if they ever did. Our ungulate population has really suffered along with the little ground animals and meat birds.” — Shelley Pace, on “Sierra Club’s goals for wolf reintroduction met with disapproval from some at Steamboat meeting”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Interstate-70 closed in both directions for hours after fatal semi crash

I-70 was closed for hours last week after a semi truck traveling westbound near Empire Junction crossed over into the east lane and crashed into a bridge pillar. The accident left the driver dead and seriously injured another passenger, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

2. Former Breckenridge man accused of felony sexual assault

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Breckenridge earlier this year was in court last week. Christopher Jay Gann, 28, was charged with sexual assault, a class-four felony, for allegedly assaulting the woman in his car while she was blacked out. His arrest stemmed from a lengthy investigation during which police say they matched Gann's DNA to a stain found on the alleged victim's shirt.

3. Shipping containers a design element for proposed Silverthorne hostel

Lynne Parrish and Rob Baer, inspired by their own international travels, are working to create a $6.5 million hostel in the town of Silverthorne. Their proposed boutique hotel would offer private rooms, lodging for extended stays and even micro rooms, in addition to hostel-style bed rentals. The Pad would go up on about two acres at 491 Rainbow Drive, where the now-vacant Robinson Dairy building currently stands, on the east side of the Blue River, in the downtown core district.

4. Snowboarder dies after hitting tree at Keystone Resort

A snowboarder died three days after losing control and hitting a tree at Keystone Ski Resort on Saturday, Dec. 2, the first death at a Summit County ski area so far this season and the second reported ski death statewide.

5. When snow fails, Summit County charities shine for struggling resort workers

A lack of snow often means lack of work for many in Summit County, especially those that rely on the ski resorts for a paycheck. That's when local nonprofits step in, such as the Family and Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) and local churches, to help with necessities such as food or rental assistance. Available community resources from FIRC and other organizations include financial counseling and assistance, health insurance enrollment, government benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), programs for women and children, and food assistance from local nonprofits and churches.