Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com for the week of Dec. 17

“I don’t understand how she failed to recognize there was sirens and lights behind her. 75 miles worth of failing.” — Chrys Vogel, on “ Woman who led State Patrol on 75-mile chase ‘wasn’t paying attention’ to lights, sirens”

“Offer incentives on rate stay to come out and enjoy all the other fun things to do. Better to get something vs nothing.” — Kenneth Matthes, on “Lack of snow could cost Colorado ski towns $154 million in revenue, NRDC finds”

“It’s obscene when a resort like Breckenridge is charging $138 “online price” for a lift ticket, when the mountain has 11% of it’s terrain open. You want business ? Have a reduced lift ticket price “reasonably” matching available terrain. Walk-up rates should be AT LEAST half price.” — Richard Leonard, on “Lack of snow could cost Colorado ski towns $154 million in revenue, NRDC finds”

“Until the entire population of Texas can fit into town at the same time, it’ll never stop.” — Nate Keen, on “Breckenridge leaders hold off voting on proposed luxury hotel at base of Peak 8”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Summit County Highway 9 project could create four continuous lanes from I-70 to Breckenridge

A $10 million highway project between Frisco and Breckenridge has been slated for state funding, potentially uncorking a chronic traffic bottleneck near the hospital and establishing four continuous lanes from Interstate 70 to Main Street in Breckenridge. The project would put a finishing touch on the Iron Springs bypass, a re-route of Colorado Highway 9 between Farmer's Korner and St. Anthony Summit Medical Center that was finished in November. Funding for the gap project isn't final yet, but the Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed it is one of 11 slated to receive money from a $1.9 billion funding package passed by the State Legislature in the spring.

2. Woman who led State Patrol on 75-mile chase to Summit County "wasn't paying attention" to lights, sirens

A woman led state troopers on a 75-mile chase from the western metro area along Interstate 70 before pulling over in Summit County. The chase began around 11 a.m., when troopers pursuing the woman in Clear Creek County put on flashing lights and blared their sirens. She finally stopped after 66 minutes.

"She was not paying attention to the lights and sirens," said State Patrol Sgt. Rob Madden.

3. Former Summit County man charged with 2010 Elbert County murder of schoolteacher

A former Summit County man was arrested Dec. 19 in connection with the 2010 murder of an Elbert County schoolteacher, potentially closing the seven-and-a-half year cold case of Randy Wilson, found strangled to death in a remote field.

4. Silverthorne town council rejects design for downtown apartments

The developer of a proposed apartment complex along the Blue River in Silverthorne will revise his designs after elected leaders all but rejected them last week, saying the blueprint was simply too much for such a prominent downtown location.

"I think this thing is just totally outside the human scale that we prescribed and the message that we try to send in our design standards," said Councilman Kevin McDonald.

5. Lack of snow could cost Colorado ski towns $154 million in revenue, NRDC finds

A study commissioned by the Natural Resources Defense Council and the athletes' group Protect Our Winters found that the 23 million people who participate in winter sports added an estimated $12.2 billion each year to the U.S. economy; restaurants and bars contribute about 31,600 jobs and $942 million in economic value. But as ski seasons grow shorter, all those numbers have declined, and bad ski years take a significant toll on most every business in a ski town. In Colorado, the NRDC found that "low-snow" winters caused an 8 percent decline in skier visits, which resulted in a $154 million decrease in revenue.