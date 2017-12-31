Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com for the week of Dec. 24

“That bridge takes a terrible beating. The expansion joints just past this hole are a huge hazard as well, and my wheels come off the pavement whenever I hit them, even at relatively slow speeds.” — Craig Baker, on “Hole in I-70 bridge at Floyd Hill is creating major delays for travelers heading into the mountains”

“So are they a ‘dry’ resort? Maybe they figure alcohol has no impact on decision making? Legal means legal!” — Debbie Vance, on “Tahoe ski resorts ask guests to leave their weed at home”

“Sounds like they are afraid that weed would interfere with their profits on alcohol sales at the many resort bars, which are far more hazardous to skiing.” — Pat Saffarian, on “Tahoe ski resorts ask guests to leave their weed at home”

“Hate to rain on everyone’s parade but the fed is saying only assessed taxes qualify so pre payment will save you nothing. However The government surely appreciates interest free loans for the year. Further it is strictly property taxes.” — Rob Shander, on “Summit County homeowners rush to prepay property taxes before GOP tax law takes effect”

“Shame on the Frisco town council. They won’t listen no matter how many show up. Show up get loud, ruin their nights, cause some issues and at least be sure they remember what they did.” — Jacob Deneault, on “Frisco to vote on hotel project at historic Foote’s Rest property”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Dillon ice castle nears completion; set to include 50-foot ice slide

The hype over a giant walk-through ice castle in the middle of Dillon was high as the crew spent hours building up the attraction in the middle of Town Park. Facing warm temperatures early on, the group of 15 to 20 builders worked relentlessly to build a maze of tunnels, fountains and a 50-foot ice slide before opening on Dec. 28. At night, the castle glows with turquoise and lavender lights embedded in the ice. For tickets and information, go to icecastles.com/dillon.

2. Hole in I-70 bridge at Floyd Hill is creating major delays for travelers heading into mountains

A hole that appeared on an Interstate 70 bridge at the bottom of Floyd Hill couldn't have come at a more inconvenient time, causing a major headache for the many travelers headed to the mountains to celebrate the holiday weekend. Westbound traffic was backed up for more than four miles after the state had to close a lane in that direction on Friday, and the lane didn't open until the early morning hours on Saturday.

3. Loveland Ski Area employee dies in workplace accident

A 40-year-old man was killed Thursday after being caught in a snow-level lift he was working on at Loveland Ski Area. Denver7 later reported the employee was identified by his family as Adam Lee, a father who moved back to Colorado this past summer.

4. Breckenridge considers town-owned, town-managed campground off Airport Road

After years of talking about it, Breckenridge is finally getting serious about building a town-owned campground within walking distance of downtown businesses. Discussions at the Dec. 12 council meeting, along with a memo from Breckenridge Director of Recreation Scott Reid, revealed what such a campground might look like, along with a few amenities, some concerns and a possible location.

5. Wrong-way I-70 driver caused Christmas Day wreck that killed 3

A two-vehicle Christmas Day crash on Interstate 70 that killed three people Monday night was caused by a driver traveling in the wrong direction. A 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by an 86-year-old man was traveling west in an eastbound lane when it struck a 2001 Dodge pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old Strasburg man who was in the correct lane.