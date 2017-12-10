Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com for the week of Dec. 3

“I actually enjoy Downtime and a little extra cash so I had to bounce too” — Kenny Rzonca, on “Residents moving out of Colorado in record numbers”

“The problem is who is leaving Colorado and specifically Summit County? We had looked at moving to Frisco since our daughter lives there & I love skiing & hiking, but the ridiculously high cost of housing means that we will look elsewhere. If I had to guess, the demographics of the people leaving are exactly those teachers, firemen, nurses and service industry employees that are needed.” — Mike Woodhall, on “Residents moving out of Colorado in record numbers”

“It already is a problem and now the companies responsible arent obligated to clean their own mess. Well done” — Tom Michalski, on “Summit County officials weigh in on Climax Mine’s plan to discharge molybdenum”

“The fact that Climax has been a good corporate citizen has nothing to do with it. This whole issue makes me wonder why they have made the request. What’s going on inside that mountain?” — Jack Peterson, on “Summit County officials weigh in on Climax Mine’s plan to discharge molybdenum”

“I’m sorry, but how did they not call it ‘Ski Lyft’?!?!” — Jordan Elizabeth Sullivan, on “Lyft goes live with Ski Rack Mode; app will extend into Summit County and other ski areas”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Residents moving out of Colorado in record numbers

Whether it's because of the high home and rent prices or increased traffic, a record-number of Colorado residents said goodbye to the state. New annual figures from the bureau's American Community Survey show that Colorado saw its first drop in about a decade last year in the number of people arriving from other states, while those leaving Colorado hit a record high. The result was the lowest net-migration number — 30,000 total new residents — in seven years.

2. Summit County judge recuses herself in pair of Silverthorne sexual assault cases

A Summit County judge recused herself from the felony sexual assault cases of two men late last week, granting the defense's motion because prosecutors had requested she be assigned the case. While Romeo said she did not believe prosecutors acted in bad faith, case law demanded she re-assign the case. The move was an easy if potentially fleeting victory to the pair's defense attorneys, who ramped up their pre-trial maneuvering after a jury convicted a co-defendant in the case in October.

3. Breckenridge man stunned by former maid's 'slanderous' lawsuit demanding $75,000

A lawsuit against Herbert Tabak was filed in federal court last week by former house cleaner, Nereida Mendez-Arango, who has accused him of encouraging her to invest $50,000 in a phony business and falsifying tax documents in her name. Tabak, who is 80 years old, said he was astounded to learn he was being sued for such a large amount based on what he described as a raft of baseless allegations he had never even seen before.

4. After Monday snowfall, Summit County stares down two weeks of dry weather

Summit residents woke up to several inches of snow on the ground last Monday morning, but the forecast for the next 10 to 15 days after that was bleak. While the county did receive a couple of flurries through the week, and a overnight storm left a couple inches on the ground Friday, it still wasn't making for a promising Christmas on the slopes.

5. Man ordered to pay $53,000 for last year's Frey Gulch Fire, plus 120 hours community service

A Denver man was ordered to pay nearly $53,000 in restitution to the U.S. Forest Service along with 120 hours of community service after he fired explosive tracer rounds that ignited the 22-acre Frey Gulch Fire. By all accounts, Bryson Robert Jones was shocked and horrified when the fire started, and immediately took responsibility when first responders arrived.

"In the reports, it was indicated that as soon as the fire started he was incredibly freaked out by everything that was taking place," deputy DA Stephanie Cava said. "I think everybody agreed that we didn't want to come down on him terribly hard."