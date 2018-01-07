Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com for the week of Dec. 31

“I wonder how many refunds they’ll be giving out?” — Jacob Deneault, on “VIDEO: Breckenridge Ski Resort closes lifts early due to high winds”

“How interesting. When the question was “gay marriage” his side of the aisle squealed about “states rights!” Now, when states want to exercise their rights to legalize cannabis use the same people squeal ‘federal law!’”— Erik Hamilton, on “U.S. Attorney General declares war on weed: Colorado backlash immediate, strong”

“Like this is a surprise? This guy has always been anti Marijuana and has been itching to over turn the law. And it was only a matter of time till the administration undid this too.” — Sheryl Page, on “U.S. Attorney General declares war on weed: Colorado backlash immediate, strong”

Editor’s note: Social Call is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. VIDEO: Breckenridge Ski Resort closes lifts early due to high winds

Last weekend raging winds closed lifts at resorts around the county and caused issues getting skiers off the mountains. A video posted on Krystal 93's Facebook page by David Feldman of Florida showed the scene from the day, and what looked like a snow tornado at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

2. Loveland Ski Area employee who died in a workplace accident was a father who recently returned to Colorado

The Loveland Ski Area employee who died in an accident while working Dec. 28 was identified as Adam Lee, a father who moved back to Colorado this past summer. Lee had returned to his native state of Colorado from Michigan with his wife and kids. A YouCaring page has been set up to raise funds for the family.

3. Loveland Ski Area worker died of crushing chest injuries

Clear Creek County officials confirmed that 40-year-old Adam Lee died of crushing chest injuries suffered while doing lift maintenance at Loveland Ski Area.

4. I-70 closed in both directions at Eisenhower Tunnel

A small vehicle fire broke out on the westbound side of Interstate 70 inside the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel at around 1:30 p.m., shutting down the interstate in both directions for roughly an hour while crews extinguished the blaze and removed the burned-out SUV.

5. Audit of Breckenridge's short-term rentals finds 65 violations, 98 percent compliance rate

After passing a town ordinance to help rein in short-term rentals earlier this year, Breckenridge elected officials are applauding the results of a new survey showing almost every short-term rental property is complying with town rules and remitting the proper taxes. Since passing new rules requiring all short-term rentals to include their corresponding business license numbers in all of their advertisements, Breckenridge has identified more than 3,500 short-term rental accommodations operating within town limits and just 65 confirmed violations.