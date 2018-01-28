Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com for the week of Jan. 21

“We live in Seattle and still have a house in Dillon. I can honestly say that Amazon’s success has NOT been good for Seattle. That wasn’t apparent until about the last 3 years, where real estate is now unaffordable, rents are unaffordable, the technocrats are buying up property and businesses and tearing down the fabric of “old Seattle”. Not everything new is better. I hope Denver doesn’t get it, or turns it down. Overall, it’s going to create more inequity, more traffic and more income inequality.” — Anne Wheeler, on “If Amazon doesn’t pick Denver, ‘there will be a sense of relief,’ Colorado governor says”

“As a Summit county native, I’m offended by the comment that they wanted to approve something that ‘fits the character’ of the town. Couldn’t be more wrong. Admit it, it’s all about money and nothing else.” — Geri Shafer, on “Frisco gives final approval to Foote’s Rest Hotel and Plaza after more than a year of wrangling”

“Honestly, who cares what they build there, it’s not like they are building low-income employee housing, also VRBO and Airbnb take away possible homes away from hard-working locals. They have built everything under the sun on the mountain already. So isolate all of the tourists staying on the hill and open the few houses available to long terms renters.” — Campbell Mckeogh, on “Breckenridge Town Council stalls luxury hotel vote instead of sinking it”

“They HAD to offer a reasonable pass because at nearly 200$ a day you can’t cater to just the 1% who can afford that. And with climate change the more resorts you offer you don’t have all your eggs in the same basket. They wouldn’t have created the pass if they didn’t have too.” — Kathryn Johnston Duprie, on “As Vail’s Rob Katz heralds the innovation of the Epic Pass, a new competitor drops name of rival Ikon Pass”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Jeff Sessions' hardening stance on marijuana sparks Colorado ski town to do 'nothing'

At the beginning of the year, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded an Obama-era policy that gave states with legalized marijuana sales some protection to operate free of federal prosecution. The federal reversal garnered the attention of Breckenridge's elected leaders at a town council meeting on Jan. 9, only five days after Sessions issued the memo. It appears that the reversal will have little effect on Breckenridge or the way its existing marijuana dispensaries go about doing business.

"We're going to do what we've always done," said town attorney Tim Berry. "This thing is really in flux, but at this point, it appears to be business as usual from our end."

2. Priciest 2017 home sale for Summit County topped $6 million

The most expensive home sold in Summit County in 2017 went for $6.1 million. Closing in December, the sale was a fitting bookend for a year that's been described as an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sell a home. On the flip side, 2017 also left many homebuyers in situations where they had to act and act fast to get the property they wanted. Likely, they also had to pay top dollar.

3. Skier dies in avalanche near Silverton

A backcountry skier died in the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado off Red Mountain Pass near Silverton on Sunday after an avalanche ripped down through a couloir and into a gully. The skier was "caught, killed" while sliding in an area known as Sam's Trees, at about 11,200 feet elevation, according to a bulletin from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The skier was identified as Able Palmer, 27, of Durango.

4. 'I wanted to ski one more time': Olympic skier Jeremy Bloom grants wish to 88-year-old

After skiing for most of her life, six years ago, at the age of 82, Eleanor "Ellie" Ross was told she'd never ski again due to chronic back issues that left her barely able to walk. That changed in November when Ross heard back from Wish of a Lifetime, a Denver-based nonprofit. Because of Ross' undying love for skiing, she was picked to fly from Boston to Denver for the once-in-a-lifetime experience at Keystone Resort. In order for Ross to have this experience, the Keystone Adaptive Center built a bi-ski device designed specifically for her condition.

"You know, when you get out to the top of the mountain and look out across everything? It is so beautiful to look out there. And then skiing down, the exhilaration of breathing in the cold, crisp air," Ross said.

5. Summit County walks back short-term rental ban for backcountry

Summit County is considering broad changes to its zoning code for backcountry properties that would include a ban on short-term rentals, but a draft of the new regulations drew vocal pushback from a small but impassioned group of landowners during a public hearing on last week. Commissioners voted to table the issue, but the hearing drew clear battle lines between property rights and land preservation.