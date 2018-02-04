Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com for the week of Jan. 28

“The new Angry James is a great addition too. They cart may have just gotten ahead of the horse with parking though. The intersection of Adams and 4th gets sketchy with cars parked on both sides of the road and the two way stop sign. I have been taking Brian over to 3rd as a detour in the evenings.” — Craig Phillips, on “Silverthorne enjoys glimpse into ‘the future’”

“PLEASE put in a pedestrian/bike bridge or underpass to connect the two sides of the highway. Any time I have tried to use the cross walk from I get nearly hit at the intersection by people turning right but not stopping for pedestrians despite the signal, or people running the red light. I love being able to utilize the bike path and wish it connected to that side of town. This development makes this kind of improvement even more important.” — Abby Kasperbauer Mendenhall, on “Silverthorne enjoys glimpse into ‘the future’”

“Do some math on this. If the normal fee ($25) is “more than doubled,” ($50) the entrance fee alone will net more than $250 million dollars. That budget exceeds what most city budgets are. That number doesn’t account for the tax dollars we pour into the park.” — Keith Murry, on “Entrance fee hike still possible despite fewer visitors at Rocky Mountain National Park”

“My kids get off the school bus about 3 blocks down straight creek from our home. There is no sidewalk for them to get home. In the summer they can walk in people’s yards but in the winter the snow and ice forces them to walk in the street. The bus station will not add a closer stop to us and my kids are in danger every day!” — Erica A Currey, on “Dillon Valley residents, growing fed up with unsafe streets, pushing to make neighborhood walkable”

“I lived in Summit and Vail for years and I loved talking to the ski bum seniors, so inspiring. Sit next to one of them at the brewpub for a while and you’ll get some great stories!” — Alexander Lloyd Zeno Mack, on “The Longevity Project Part 1: Why do resident’s of Colorado’s mountain towns live longer than anyone else in the U.S.?”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Telluride Ski Resort joins Vail Resorts' Epic Pass in 2018-19 winter season

Vail Resorts and Telluride Ski & Golf jointly announced on Jan. 29 that Telluride Ski Resort would join the Epic Pass in a long-term alliance beginning with 2018-19 winter season. This partnership brings the total to 46 mountain resorts for skiers and snowboarders on the Epic Pass.

2. Nurse severely injured in Frisco Flight for Life crash reaches $100 million settlement

Dave Repsher, a flight nurse who was seriously injured in a 2015 helicopter crash in Frisco, was awarded $100 million in a settlement with the helicopter's manufacturer and the company that operated it. Repsher suffered burns on 90 percent of his body after the Flight For Life helicopter he was riding in crashed shortly after takeoff at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center on July 3, 2015. The pilot, 64-year-old Patrick Mahany, was killed. Air Methods will pay $45 million, and Airbus will pay $55 million, one of Respher's attorneys said. The settlement will be paid in full in a single installment, likely within the next several weeks. Repsher's attorneys said they hope the extraordinary sum will compel the industry to improve helicopter crashworthiness.

3. Mongolia lands gold at International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge

Team Mongolia (Munkherdene) won gold last week at the 28th International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge with a piece called "Secrets," depicting women and their secrets. For the contest, 16 four-person teams spent many careful hours combined on each sculpture, crafted from a 25-ton, 12-foot-tall block of snow over the course of four days before the judging deadline.

4. Silverthorne enjoys glimpse into 'the future'

The developer spearheading a large-scale project that's expected to radically transform Silverthorne's downtown is getting closer to submitting a preliminary site plan. The block that's to be developed is bordered by Third and Fourth streets and Highway 9 and Adams Avenue, directly across the highway from the new $9 million Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and Silverthorne Pavilion. All of that except The Mint, however, would be razed to make room for the project that isn't being framed as just another downtown addition; it's supposed to give Silverthorne its "Main Street experience." Getting an early glimpse, town officials seem to like what they see so far.

5. Owner of Angry James Brewery 'blown away' by Silverthorne's response to opening

Large crowds flocked to Summit County's newest brewery on opening weekend, leaving owners A.J. and Darcy Brinkerhoff "blown away" by the response. The Brinkerhoffs opened Angry James Brewery in Silverthorne after selling their house in Denver to finance the project. The brewery was so popular during its opening weekend, that A.J. Brinkerhoff said he was going to need to make some more beer the next week just to keep up.

"You've got people in here with their kids — that is what a community brewery is supposed to be. If you feel comfortable enough to bring your kids in here and enjoy this place, then I hit my goal," he said.