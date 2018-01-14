Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com for the week of Jan. 7

“The council has a difficult job with very low pay and high grief from some members of the community. Hopefully this pay raise will continue to attract quality elected officials to Breckenridge.” — Doug Thompson, on “Breckenridge Town Council votes 7-0 to raise elected official’s pay by 25 percent”

“Did anyone actually read beyond the headline? There hasn’t been a pay increase in 10 years. Would anybody commenting here actually think that is reasonable in their own job? Also, raises ‘wouldn’t go into effect until after April’s election at the earliest, and no sitting council member would see a pay spike unless he or she wins re-election.’” — Vanessa Marie Agee, on “Breckenridge Town Council votes 7-0 to raise elected official’s pay by 25 percent”

“That’s a huge raise. I wonder if other employees in Beck could use a 25% raise?” — Kathryn Johnston Duprie, on “Breckenridge Town Council votes 7-0 to raise elected official’s pay by 25 percent”

“Joel’s forecasts are more reliable than the Weather Channel!” — Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson, on “Forget Ullr, Open Snow founder Joel Gratz is the real snow god and he’s predicting a big storm”

“How hard would it be to make a few pedestrian bridges?? Or tunnels??” — Alexander Lloyd Zeno Mack, on “Keystone’s worsening traffic and safety problems prompt traffic study as residents demand action”

“Has there been any talk about maybe limiting the amount of day passes sold at the resorts? At some point, do the resorts become liable for safety hazards when at a certain capacity of people on the hill? Kind of like a fire code of some sort? This might help to reduce over populated areas all around in our ski towns.” — Leah Grotjohn, on “Keystone’s worsening traffic and safety problems prompt traffic study as residents demand action”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Former students will hold benefit recital for cherished Summit County dance instructor stricken by cancer, stroke

Former students, friends and neighbors organized a benefit recital on Jan. 13 for longtime local Jennifer Voxakis, to help with medical bills from her battle with cancer. Jennifer was a dance instructor for 36 years, 26 of them in Summit County at schools in Dillon, Frisco, and lately at the Silverthorne Recreation Center. She has taught dance to hundreds of pupils in Summit, ranging in age from 2 to "the grey haired." An entire generation knows "Miss Jennifer" to be the dance teacher who gave them all the enthusiasm and encouragement they needed every time they tapped on her studio floor.

2. Winter storm headed to Summit County mountains

The snowy weather last week began on Wednesday afternoon, slowing for a period on Thursday before picking up again Thursday night. The snow continued into the day on Friday, leaving Summit County blanketed with a some fluffy powder for the weekend.

3. Keystone's worsening traffic and safety problems prompt traffic study as residents demand action

Keystone homeowners are still waiting for badly needed safety improvements on the stretch of Highway 6 near the resort. Although it's been five years since the death of 33-year-old Mircea Basaram, struck by a drunk driver early at night, residents' concerns have spread to the corridor between Elk Drive and Montezuma Road, which hasn't kept up with growth around Keystone Resort and is now routinely snarled with traffic. The intersection with Rasor Drive, which has a pedestrian crosswalk but no traffic light, is a focal point of concern.

4. Frisco and Summit County government take key step toward I-70 exit 203 overhaul

Local and state officials have worked out a $475,000 agreement to study the chaotic meeting point of Highway 9, Dillon Dam Road, Lusher Court and I-70 at exit 203. Frisco's main intersection with Interstate 70 has been a hive of the development over the years, and the study is a necessary step in what is likely to be a major overhaul of one of the county's biggest transit hubs.

5. Ambitious Foote's Rest hotel proposal clears first of two Frisco Town Council votes

The Frisco Town Council approved the first reading of an ordinance clearing the way for a 65-room hotel on Main Street's Foote's Rest property. The project involves a parcel of formerly town-owned land and a handful of historical structures, including the iconic Foote's Rest Sweet Shoppe and Staley-Rouse House. It must pass a second vote later this month to become final.