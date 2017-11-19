Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com for the week of Nov. 12

“Whhatt!!?? But Nederland has a frozen Norwegian in a tuff shed!” — Ryan Roberts, on “Breckenridge named best small town in Colorado by Country Living Magazine”

“Best “small town” for tourists. But not for the locals/residents. Sky high cost of living.” — Mary Unruh, on “Breckenridge named best small town in Colorado by Country Living Magazine”

“Are they just buliding on top of buildings at this point?” — Tom Michalski, on “Breckenridge gets first look at possible four-star hotel deal”

“Cory Dufrane Breck ski resort and the town of Breckenridge is way to small to keep adding hotels. How about Vail resorts build more employee housing for their employees… oh nevermind that wont make Vail resorts more money.” — Cory Dufrane, on “Breckenridge gets first look at possible four-star hotel deal”

“I wish the Sumcoer’s would just stay up in the mountains and not crowd up our front range.” — Scott Hetherington, on “New ticket, seating rules implemented at Red Rocks”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. New steakhouse, Italian restaurant opens in Breckenridge

A new restaurant, Legends Steaks and Italian, opened Nov. 8 at 215 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge, in the same location that previously housed the Southridge Seafood Grill. New owner Alan Bullock bought the building in fall 2016, and spent eight months remodeling the space into "a 1920s-inspired" setting, with a refurbished tin ceiling, wood-panel walls, turn-of-the-century themed wallpaper, old fashioned half-round booths and a speakeasy-inspired private dining room in the basement.

2. Winter storm arrives in Summit County; snow expected to get heavier this afternoon

On Friday morning, a powerful winter storm made its way into Colorado's High Country, starting as a mixture of rain and snow before developing into a heavy snowstorm later in the afternoon. The storm had called for 6-10 inches.

3. Want to own a Colorado ski resort and golf course? Granby Ranch will hit the market in January

Recommended Stories For You

Granby Ranch owner Marise Cipriani and CEO Melissa Cipriani confirmed with Sky-Hi News last week that Granby ski resort will go up for sale in January. The Ciprianis, who have owned the resort — originally named SilverCreek — since purchasing it Sept. 28, 1995. Marise Cipriani said "it was time" to turn the resort over to new owners.

4. Breckenridge named best small town in Colorado by Country Living Magazine

Country Living Magazine recently named Breckenridge the best small town in Colorado, the latest top ranking bestowed on the town this year. Jill Gleeson, a travel journalist based in the Appalachian Mountains, rated "Breck (as locals call it)" second-to-none in a run-down of the top 15 Colorado small towns, published Oct. 7 by Country Living Magazine. In giving Breckenridge the top slot, Gleeson highlighted its "legendary skiing" and more than 250 structures dating back to the time of the Gold Rush.

5. High Country Crime: 'I hate him so much, I wrote a song about it'

In last week's Summit Daily police blotter, a father got into an altercation with his son's mother and her new boyfriend. When the mother arrived at the father's house to drop off the boy, he asked her to come into his house so she could listen to a song he had written about how much he hated the new boyfriend, according to an affidavit. When she tried to get back into the car, he tackled her to the ground, also attacking the new boyfriend.