Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com for the week of Nov. 19

Editor’s note: Social Call is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.

“If they think that it will be easier to ease restrictions on poisoning people AFTER the mid-terms they are living in a dream world.” — Erik Hamilton, on “Denver Water says molybdenum pollution could cost up to $600 million to remove from drinking”

“Still a huge eyesore and not needed.” — Jacob Deneault, on “Dillon Crossroads hotel proposal gets trimmed down to size, billed as ‘crown jewel’ for town”

“Too bad anyone growing hemp doesn’t have any suppliers to sell it to. I know one Farmer in the Arkansas River Valley who is still sitting on a crop from 3 years ago.” — Ross Determan, on U.S. hemp production doubles in 2017, Colorado grows twice as much as anyone”

“The last thing we need is more people around the lake. Have you not seen the mess on the water and shores the last few summers?” — Jacob Deneault, on “‘The bigger fish are just going to get bigger’: Biologist, fisherman ponder future of Lake Dillon after state record Artic char”

“I can’t go outside without one falling on me” — Ian James McKenna, on “McEachern: Our public lands are being dronified”