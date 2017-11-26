Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com for the week of Nov. 19

“I’m with Vail resorts on this one (don’t say that very often). City was in a hurry to slap on the tax and get the money but didn’t really have a plan they could follow thru with. Cart way in front of the horse.” — Neil Wade Harlow, on “Summit Daily letters: Vail Resorts says Breckenridge must follow through on parking”

“Parking has come to ahead, this problem should be the number one priority till it’s resolved. You have to know eventually the people you want to visit will choose another destination. You can’t put a bandage on broken leg.” — Kenneth Matthes, on “Summit Daily letters: Vail Resorts says Breckenridge must follow through on parking”

“Vail resorts should stop acting like a 10 year old child. They need work with the town to come up with a solution that fits both of their interests. Making vague idle threats does nothing but make the situation worse.” — Will Grosshuesch, on “Summit Daily letters: Vail Resorts says Breckenridge must follow through on parking”

“Background checks should not be the end all and never tell the whole story. They are basically a modern day discriminatory practice. America is one of only a few countries that even allow it.” — Stephen Davis, on “Colorado fines Uber $8.9 million for nearly 60 problem drivers”

“Wow, I thought you guys were joking about Keystone opening top to bottom and night skiing. Keystone has reached a new low when it comes to offering a quality product. Maybe the rain and 50 degree temps will help lol. #epicfail” — Jacob Deneault, on “Turns in time for Turkey Day: Keystone to open top-to-bottom, Breckenridge uphill, much terrain at other resorts”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Arctic char caught in Dillon Reservoir breaks Colorado record

A vacationing physician from Virginia caught a record-breaking arctic char in Dillon Reservoir Nov. 6. Lindsay Regali of Charlottesville had been fishing in Dillon Reservoir with her husband Luke Newcomb and local guide Randy Ford of Alpine Fishing Adventures when she landed the lunker. Colorado Parks and Wildlife certified the fish as the new state record, weighing in at 4.15 pounds and 23.5 inches in length, breaking the previous record of 3.75 pounds and 20.5 inches, caught in Dillon Reservoir in 1994 by Marshall Brenner.

2. Summit Daily letters: Vail Resorts says Breckenridge must follow through on parking

A letter to the editor sent by John Buhler, vice president and COO of Breckenridge Ski Resort, expressed an expectation that Breckenridge Town Council follow through on promises made when it comes to parking. Buhler acknowledges "the town council's commitment to building a new parking structure at Tiger Dredge as a first step toward the promised new skier parking," but also views "this project as modest incremental progress in fulfilling the council's three-year-old promise to provide 600 new skier parking spots in the town core."

"Our community and our guests need to see real solutions — let's get moving on the next steps."

Recommended Stories For You

3. Friday storm helps Summit County ski resorts open more terrain

After a storm blanketed Colorado's High Country with some much needed snow, each resort was able to open additional terrain for the first time this season.

4. Summit County community remembers cherished citizen Paul Alan Hage of Silverthorne

Paul Alan Hage (1947-2017) passed away at the age of 70 on November 9, 2017 while traveling abroad with his wife of 48 years, Deborah Hage, in Barcelona, Spain.

5. Suppressing Speeds: Breckenridge police say it's not all about tickets

According to statistics provided by the police department upon the newspaper's request, Breckenridge officers wrote 112 speeding tickets from June through August this summer. That equates to just over one ticket a day during that time frame, but Breckenridge police say it's not just about writing tickets. For Breckenridge Police Sgt. Patrick Finley, it's far more important to focus on "community policing" than blanketing Breckenridge with fines.