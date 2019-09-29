Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com for the week of Sept. 22

Snow gun at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Ian Zimmer / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

1. Man dies off-roading near Breckenridge

A 54-year-old man died while off-roading near Breckenridge on Wednesday afternoon, according to Summit County Rescue Group officials.

The rescue group responded to a call about an off-road motorcyclist who was unresponsive on the North Fork of the Swan Jeep Trail, about five miles from Tiger Road in Breckenridge, according to a news release.

The man was off-roading with two friends, who were several seconds behind him and discovered him lying next to his motorcycle on the trail. The men called 911 and performed CPR for about 30 minutes until a search and rescue team arrived.

Flight For Life personnel pronounced the man dead at about 2:20 p.m., and he was transported out of the area by the rescue team.

2. Summit County visitor escapes tense moose encounter while hiking on Tenmile Trail

A visitor to Summit County escaped a scary encounter with a moose outside of Frisco. On Sept. 13, Michael Rohr and some friends were down to town on the North Tenmile Trail near the Gore Range Trail crossover when a bull moose walked out onto the trail and blocked the way.

After three or four minutes, the moose began to walk toward the group. That’s when Rohr’s friends took cover behind some trees. Rohr said he took the safety off the bear spray and sprayed it once into the air above the moose’s antlers.

“He immediately stopped and lifted his head up like he could smell it,” Rohr said. “He turned around, made two jumps away from us, stood there for a minute and jumped into the woods,” Rohr said.

Tom Davies, district wildlife manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said the better option would have been for Rohr to join his friends behind the trees instead of staying on the trail.

“You never stand your ground with a moose,” Davies said.

3. Vail Resorts officially adds 17 Peak Resorts mountains to the Epic Pass

In late July, Vail Resorts announced that it was entering into a definitive merger with Peak Resorts. On Tuesday, it was announced that the deal closed with Vail acquiring Peak Resorts for $11 per share and adding 17 resorts to its portfolio.

Ski areas acquired by Vail Resorts include:

Mount Snow in Vermont

Hunter Mountain in New York

Attitash Mountain Resort, Wildcat Mountain and Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire

Liberty Mountain Resort, Roundtop Mountain Resort, Whitetail Resort, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania

Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River Mountain in Ohio

Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri

Paoli Peaks in Indiana

The 2019-20 Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass and Military Epic Pass will have unlimited, unrestricted access to all the new ski areas. Vail Resorts also announced plans to invest about $15 million into the acquired ski areas in the next two years.

4. Kingdom Park Court mobile home residents concerned about rent increases and sell restrictions

Mobile home parks are one of the few sources of affordable housing in Summit County that are not subsidized, deed restricted or designated for certain segments of the workforce.

Lori Cutunilli, property manager of Farmers Korner Mobile Home Park, said she knows of only three mobile home parks in operation in Summit County: Swan Meadow Village in Dillon, and Farmers Korner and Kingdom Park Court near Breckenridge.

Breckenridge recently was named the third most expensive town in America based on median home values and median income. Mobile home parks can offer attainable housing, but even these homes are becoming more expensive.

Nick Walford, property manager of Kingdom Park Court, said the average cost of the homes on the property is $50,000, but new homes for the property cost $100,000 to $150,000 and depreciate in value, unlike traditional homes.

While $100,000 to $150,000 is cheaper than the median home value in Breckenridge, which is $547,700, the home cost plus monthly land rent and utilities still can price lower income residents out of the market.

5. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area begins snowmaking

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area turned on its snowmaking machines Sunday, Sept. 22, reminding us that ski season is just around the corner. The ski area noted on its Twitter feed that though this is just testing for now, snow was made nevertheless. Temperatures dropped below 28 degrees, creating ideal snowmaking conditions.

Alan Henceroth, chief operating officer of A-Basin, wrote on his blog that while A-Basin didn’t make a ton of snow, getting the machines up and running is an important first step in the snowmaking process.



