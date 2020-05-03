Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of April 26

A sign displaying temporary hours of operation is pictured at City Market in Breckenridge on Wednesday, April 29.

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Breckenridge 11-year-old catches 30-pound lake trout

Breckenridge local Tanner Wilson, 11, caught an estimated 30-pound lake trout, sometimes known as a mackinaw fish, while fishing with his father Tuesday, April 21, at a Summit County reservoir.

It was a “once-in-a-lifetime catch …” his father, Matthew Wilson, said. “Any fisherman would love to catch a fish that size.”

While Tanner reeled in the fish by himself, his father helped him net the gigantic trout.

After posing with his catch, Tanner returned the trout to the water as quickly as he could.

The story of Tanner’s big catch went viral on social media, and was even mentioned by Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

— Sarah Watson

2. Part-time Breckenridge resident posts photos snowmobiling at Keystone Resort, which is closed

Part-time Breckenridge resident David Lesh has once again stepped into the public spotlight by posting controversial photos on his social media.

After being cited for snowmobiling in off-limits terrain in Aspen last summer, the 34-year-old outdoor clothing company owner, who also lives part-time in Denver, posted photos of him snowmobiling at a terrain park at Keystone Resort on Sunday on his Instagram page. Lesh posted the photos with the caption, “solid park sesh, no lift ticket needed.”

Keystone spokeswoman Loryn Roberson said the resort is aware of the trespassing that took place over the weekend and is working with law enforcement.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

3. Summit County under amended public health order starting on Monday

Summit County went under an amended public health order on April 27, easing some of the restrictions put in place to combat COVID-19.

According to a Frequently Asked Questions sheet accompanying the order, the goal of the new safer at home phase is to maintain 60-65% of the social distancing efforts already being practiced by the state. One of the more restrictive parts of the amended order prohibits short term lodging, including short term rentals, from operating through May 31.

Those wishing to return to work may be able to do so, with limited opportunity. Starting Monday, May 4, non-essential workplaces can have up to 50% of normal staffing. However, employers are strongly encouraged to continue telecommuting, and workers are expected to maintain a 6-foot distance while at work.

Read our Q&A on everything you need to know about the new safer-at-home Summit County public health order.

— Libby Stanford

4. 8 Breckenridge City Market employees test positive for coronavirus

Last week, eight Breckenridge City Market employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Public health officials were notified of a positive case at the store April 22. The Summit County Public Health surveillance team interviewed the person who tested positive, and their close contacts were referred to testing and required to self-quarantine.

Health officials worked with the individuals and City Market management to contain the outbreak and ensure the employees received appropriate care. In response to the outbreak, City Market closed its Breckenridge location early to sanitize the store.

As for those who shopped at the Breckenridge City Market in the past week, Summit County spokeswoman Julie Sutor said members of the public should not be concerned.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

5. Vail Resorts provides credit to 2019-20 season passholders for lost days due to COVID-19

Vail Resorts last week announced updates to its season pass program for the 2020-21 North American ski season, which includes providing credits to 2019-20 season passholders whose season was cut short by concerns over COVID-19.

According to a release from the company, 2019-20 season passholders will receive a minimum credit of 20% toward next season’s pass. For season passholders who used their pass less than five days, they will be eligible for higher credits up to a maximum of 80%. For Epic Day Pass, Edge Card and other frequency-based products with unused days remaining, Vail Resorts will provide credits for each unused day up to a maximum of an 80% credit.

In addition, a new Epic Coverage pass insurance, free to passholders, will refunds for certain circumstances like resort closures due to COVID-19 or qualifying personal circumstances.

— Vail Daily staff report