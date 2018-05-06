Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of April 29

“Great times! Nice event! Whomever had a hand in putting on the event, should be proud. Really well done!” — Dan Falliaux on “Olympic connection: Behind the scenes of Silverthorne’s Olympic celebration, Team USA’s trip to the White House”

“To Summit Mountain Rental’s point that short term rentals decreased in Frisco while the housing crisis has become worse— they don’t explain how incentivizing short term rentals won’t exacerbate the existing problem. It doesn’t have to be the cause of a problem to still have it be part of the problem and I don’t know if their rosy economic projections make up for the cost to the community.” — Daniel Garcia on “Millions are at stake in short-term rental debate, company says”

“Two types of Short Term Rentals that will NEVER be Long Term: 1. Primary residences (locals) where the homeowner doesn’t want a permanent roommate, but is willing to rent their place if they take a vacation, or perhaps rent out an extra room during peak. 2. Second homes where the owner uses it several times a year and short terms it in between. Any regulation removing these casual short terms from the market will not make them long-term options. Actually, offering extra short term supply at peak keeps peak prices down which helps keep long-term rentals long-term (rather than providing a peak price incentive to switch them to short term).” — Aaron Parmet on “Millions are at stake in short-term rental debate, company says”

“I don’t understand why LEO find this difficult to enforce or detect. Drive behind anyone that is driving slow and unable to stay in their lane….when you pass them they are engrossed in their phone. Actually witnessed driver and passenger in one car both looking down…they barely missed a collision with the car ahead of them.” — Debbie Vance on Distracted driving tickets in Colorado are extremely rare as enforcement proves difficult”

“The laws need stricter regulation and enforcement. All distracted drivers should be considered just as dangerous as a DUI.” — Lauren Greene on “Distracted driving tickets in Colorado are extremely rare as enforcement proves difficult”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Millions are at stake in short-term rental debate, company says

A property-management company working out of Breckenridge and Frisco says even the smallest change in the lodging industry can represent millions of dollars in its overall economic impact. Representatives from Summit Mountain Rentals are hoping to spark a fact-based conversation regarding short-term rentals as local governments consider imposing new regulations on the industry. Reid Tulley, marketing communications manager for Summit Mountain Rentals, said concerns over rowdy guests are mostly overstated, and the complaint that short-term rentals are limiting the amount of available long-term housing for locals is a misconception. Tulley said that the company doesn't mind rules, and in many cases welcomes them, he just hopes local governments "will consider all the facts and data that support the reason they're making these rules" when they do so.

2. Summit County takes time in hammering out regulations for short-term rentals

Planning officials are hammering out details for short-term rental regulations in unincorporated Summit County, with hopes that regulations can be passed by September. County planning director Don Reimer acknowledged that progress on drafting recommendations has been slow due to staffing shortages, however, the planning department has been busy researching short-term rental regulations in local towns to see what rules can be adopted. The county is looking to copy parts of those rules from towns in order to maintain consistency.

3. Spring storm in Summit County: 6 inches and counting

A strong spring storm blew into Summit County overnight on Wednesday into Thursday morning, with residents waking up to about a half a foot on the ground and more coming down. By the time it was over, the snowstorm left as much as 20 inches in some areas at the highest elevations, according to meteorologist Joel Gratz with OpenSnow.com. The ski resorts still operating this late into the season were enjoying the boon with Loveland Ski Area receiving 7 inches of new snow overnight, Arapahoe Basin reporting 6 inches, and Mary Jane leading the way with 10 inches.

4. Does Breckenridge need a sister? Mayor Eric Mamula says yes

During a Breckenridge Town Council meeting, Mayor Eric Mamula floated the idea of finding Breckenridge a sister city. Breckenridge is now looking into what such an arrangement might look like, as many Colorado cities have multiple international twin towns. Sister cities can take different shapes and forms, but their goal is largely universal and rather straightforward, seeking to improve communication and grow cultural understanding through open lines of communication, student and citizen interactions, gift exchanges and citizen-led diplomacy.

5. Olympic connection: Behind the scenes of Silverthorne's Olympic celebration, Team USA's trip to White House

Silverthorne recently hosted its first parade in years honoring local Olympians Red Gerard, Kyle Mack, Chris Corning and Paralympian Jimmy Sides. After the parade the foursome went to the rec center for a reception in which Gerard and the others recounted what the White House festivities were like before taking seats behind side tables to sign autographs for anyone in attendance.

"It was almost surreal up there," Sides said. "We were telling jokes, waving to people we knew and saw, and we were trying to do some live stream, but it wasn't working so we went back to waving. It was cool."