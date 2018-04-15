Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of April 8

“Locals who work so hard and share their hometowns DESERVE it!” — Kathy Scherkenbach on “In Colorado, new snow falls with time still left to ski it

“Just ban mining in the state and get it over with.” — Russell Epstein on “Mine company says EPA is worsening Colorado water pollution”

“Keep throwing $ down that bottomless pit…. over time you’ll never keep up.” — Justin Dowd on “Aspen Skiing Co. to expand snowmaking after lackluster year”

“She could get 6 yrs for wasting the popo’s time, yet a man pleads guilty to rape of an an 11 yr old and only gets 16 yrs….hmmm” — Debbie Vance on “Vail Police arrest woman found in dumpster for false reporting, say her story is ‘fictitious’”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Snowmobiler killed in avalanche on Georgia Pass near Breckenridge

A pair of snowmobilers triggered an 800-foot wide avalanche near Georgia Pass last week, killing 37-year-old Fritz Boehm of Sedalia, Colorado. The rescue effort involved more than 30 people, two dog teams and a helicopter. Boehm was found and dug out of four feet of snow roughly an hour-and-a-half after the initial report came in at 11 a.m.

2. Man killed in avalanche near Breckenridge ID'ed as experts warn of heightened danger

Fritz Boehm, 37, was identified as the snowmobiler who died in a backcountry avalanche. Boehm was a former Breckenridge resident and experienced backcountry rider. Coroner Regan Wood determined that Boehm died of suffocation after being buried in an avalanche while snowmobiling with a friend northwest of Glacier Peak near Georgia Pass. Boehm was the second Colorado avalanche fatality in three days, underscoring the heightened danger posed by recent snowstorms and warming weather.

3. Silverthorne sexual assault case thrown out during trial due to lost evidence

Recommended Stories For You

A judge threw out a felony sexual assault case against Silverthorne resident Juan Hernandez-Ramero, 53, on the first day of his trial after it was revealed that police had lost evidence. Hernandez-Ramero was charged with class-three felony sexual assault after police accused him of raping a woman while she was staying in his Silverthorne home. He maintains his innocence, one of his attorneys said. Police recorded more than a dozen interviews while investigating the case, but at least two were apparently lost. In one of them, Hernandez professes his innocence to police, public defender Thea Reiff said. An appeal is possible but unlikely.

4. Backcountry skier dies in avalanche in Maroon Bowl outside of Aspen

A member of the Mountain Rescue Aspen team died in an avalanche in the Maroon Bowl. John Galvin, 57, was a 30-year veteran of the rescue organization and longtime resident of the Roaring Fork Valley. He was skiing with another person when they were caught in an avalanche and swept into the trees. The Maroon Bowl is near but outside the Aspen Highlands ski resort boundary.

"John was a dedicated and professional public safety volunteer, who unselfishly gave his time to our community over 30 years," Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said Monday in the release.

5. Breckenridge Town Council stalls parking garage plans

Breckenridge Town Council stalled on plans to build a 400-space parking garage at Tiger Dredge and F Lot, all but guaranteeing the town won't break ground this year. Driving council's decision to stall the project were incomplete cost estimates, the Colorado Department of Transportation still needing to give its final approval and a last-minute offer from Vail Resorts, owner of Breckenridge Ski Resort and three in-town parking lots. Vail Resorts' latest offer has apparently fallen through too, with negotiations deteriorating to the point the company wrote a letter extremely critical of Breckenridge Town Council. The town, in turn, countered with a letter of its own.